Hunger and poverty are rampant in our world, and escalating in the current economic conditions. Something can and must be done about them. Our local CROP Hunger Walk is a great place to start. For a few hours and a few miles, friends and neighbors will be coming together to, in the words of Proverbs 19:17 “He who has pity on the poor lends to the Lord: Wen we give to the poor (expressing our love & pity towards them), we aren’t wasting our money. It is like lending money to the Lord Himself.”
On Sunday afternoon, the Thomson CROP Hunger Walk will be held to show our love and active concern for neighbors in need near and far. The participants, ranging from newborns to nonagenarians, will be raising awareness and funds to change the world in real and measurable ways -- digging wells that will bring clean water to villages; providing seeds and tools so that people can grow their own food; helping communities and families rebuild after disaster. Whether it's responding to flood and tornado damage in parts of the U.S., or helping to rebuild earthquake-damaged homes, CROP Hunger Walks are making a difference.
CROP Hunger Walk funds will benefit the overall work and ministry of Church World Service -- working around the world to help those in need help themselves through refugee assistance, self-help development programs, advocacy, and disaster relief. Right now the focus is on climate change, help with beekeeping in areas where cattle grazing isn’t an option, unaccompanied minors that cross southern borders (walking toddler to 18), in Moldova working with & supporting Ukranians with education, safe spaces & hunger, Grand Chaco helping with gardening education & helping indigenous population get back their lands (courts & lawyers) and they are currently helping with Hurricane Idalia in Florida. And, it’s important to note that 25 percent of what we raise will help the Fulton Food Pantry, Savanna Food Pantry, & Thomson Children’s Christmas Fund in their important work here in Thomson/Mt Carroll/Savanna areas.
Our goal is $5000 and 50 walkers. There will be great food, fellowship and a special little gift for all walkers following the walk and we invite suggestions. There will be a small prize for new walkers and single walkers who bring in $100 plus. Dogs are welcome (please bring clean up bag). We have gone “green” so bring your water bottle or help yourselves to one of ours and we will fill it. Come and join us even if you can’t walk!
So please mark your calendars and join us, whether as a walker or sponsor. Together -- with your family, group, or congregation -- we can change the world, one step at a time.
You can donate on line today by going to crophungerwalk.org/thomsothunder. For additional information or to volunteer, please contact Rita Mitchell or Gwen Smith.
