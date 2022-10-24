Keep Iowa Beautiful and Diamond Vogel Paint have announced the 2023 Paint Iowa Beautiful program. The program provides free paint to a wide variety of community projects throughout Iowa. It is administered through Keep Iowa Beautiful with the paint provided by the Diamond Vogel Paint Company.
“The partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful allows Diamond Vogel to assist and work with many local volunteers and organizations that help strengthen communities, making Iowa a great place to live,” said Doug Vogel, vice president, marketing, of the Iowa-based company. “These projects definitely improve the beauty of Iowa, its countryside and our communities.”
“The Paint Iowa Beautiful program supports projects that help build and sustain stronger communities,” said Reo Menning, chair of the Keep Iowa Beautiful Board of Directors. “In the 20-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded over 12,000 gallons of paint for nearly 1,300 community projects in Iowa.”
The online grant application is now open to Iowans and can be completed and submitted by Feb. 10, 2023. Access the Paint Iowa Beautiful application at https://keepiowabeautiful.org/grants-scholarships/grants/paint-iowa-beautiful
