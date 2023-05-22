CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday appointed 28 people to the Clinton County Eminent Domain Compensation Commission. All terms expire Dec. 23.
Clinton County Supervisors Board Chairman Jim Irwin said the commission is not new.
"We need to keep it updated as the discussions continue about the carbon pipeline for ADM with Wolf Carbon Solutions," he said.
Those appointed and their town of residence include:
Calamus: Lance Goettsch, Jane Mason, Lydia Whitman, Curtis Dosland
Camanche: Kathy Klahn, Dan Nielsen, Joe Carstensen
Clinton: Jenny Boysen, Mary Swanson, Doug Yegge, Cody Seeley, Monica Laufenberg, Jerome Burken, Jennifer Graf, Leatha Melton, Paul Mulholland, Jacie Rannfeldt, John Eisenman
DeWitt: Ryan Maher, Joel Dieckmann, Bob Hilbert
Grand Mound: Tami Guy, Alan McNeil, Beth Lippens, Dave Whitman, Paul Ketelsen
Lost Nation: Kayla Minor
Maquoketa: Evan Trenkamp
