CLINTON — A total of 29 applications will be considered by the Clinton County Development Association as it heads toward awarding its 2022 fall grants.
The CCDA board during its meeting Wednesday learned the grants come in at a total ask of slightly over $1.2 million. The CCDA earlier this year set $650,000 as the total amount to be awarded during the fall grant round. Applicants may apply for no more than $75,000 and must show a 25% match.
The next step in the awards process will begin when the CCDA’s screening committee meets Sept. 10. The grants on Sept. 19 will be assigned for scoring, with scoring completed by Oct. 14. The awards will be announced in November.
The CCDA on Wednesday also voted unanimously to create a committee to review a $500,000 special grant request that Clinton Community College’s Paul B. Sharar Foundation submitted last month. The Foundation hopes to land the $500,000 grant to assist in funding a $4.5 million plan that would include renovating the CCC Bickelhaupt Arboretum’s mid-century modern home into a special events center, upgrade accessibility and increase parking at the arb.
College officials said the renovation is an important mechanism in keeping the arboretum financially sustainable beyond the endowment it received from the Bickelhaupt family in 2014, when the family transferred ownership of the arboretum to the college.
The Foundation has $2.5 million on hand to pay for half of the work. To reach the full $4.5 million, the Foundation’s plans are to seek out private donations and grants. It already has applied for a $1 million Destination Iowa Grant and a capital campaign will roll out in the fall with the hope to start work in the spring.
The CCDA took no action on the request last month, but decided on Wednesday to create the committee, which will be made up of CCDA board members Dawn Holesinger, Peg Wolf, Dave Sivright, Brigham Tubbs and Rita Hart.
The CCDA also will be working to fill three board member seats, as three members will be leaving the board when their terms expire. Six people have applied for consideration. The goal is to have the new members in place in December.
