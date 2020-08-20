MORRISON, Ill. — A $3.6 million settlement has been reached in a civil lawsuit filed in connection with the death of a Morrison man killed when his motorcycle was struck by a Whiteside County deputy's squad car.
Sterling, Illinois law firm Ward, Murray, Pace & Johnson, P.C on Wednesday announced the settlement had been reached July 20. The settlement will be paid by the county’s insurer, said attorney Trent Bush, who represents victim William Damhoff's family.
The accident happened around 10:15 p.m. July 25, 2016, when Whiteside County sheriff's deputy Jeffrey Wunderlich turned his squad car in front of a motorcycle driven by 58-year-old Damhoff. The crash occurred as Wunderlich was attempting to enter the wrong way of a one-way lane without his emergency lights or sirens activated. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the squad car.
Damhoff was traveling west on his way home from work in Dixon, Illinois that evening when he approached the intersection of U.S. 30 and Emerson Road. Wunderlich, who was traveling east on U.S. 30 in his marked squad car, was enroute to Sterling to relieve Sterling Police in a missing person search.
Minutes before the accident, Wunderlich had stopped for gas at the Whiteside County Highway Department and then continued east on U.S. 30. Dash camera footage showed Wunderlich, who had not activated his emergency lights or sirens, was traveling at speeds of 90 miles per hour after stopping for gas, Bush wrote in a press release.
According to an accident report, at 10:16 p.m. Wunderlich entered the center turn lane of the U.S. 30 and Emerson intersection, crossed solid double yellow lines, then crossed into the westbound lane as he attempted to enter the marked “Do Not Enter” wrong way of the one-way turn lane of Emerson Road.
It was noted in the Illinois State Police Traffic Reconstruction report that Damhoff’s headlight was visible to Wunderlich for at least four seconds before Wunderlich started his turn into the wrong way of the one-way turn lane.
“Without the activation of Wunderlich’s emergency red and blue lights, there would have been no expectation from the motoring public to yield to his squad car as he responded," the report said. "Damhoff did not have enough time to react to Wunderlich turning in front of him. Also, Damhoff or any other motorist traveling at the intersection at that time would not have expected Wunderlich to turn prior to the intersection and go the wrong way up a one-way turn lane.”
Wunderlich was issued a citation for failure to yield turning left.
Also as part of the settlement, the family obtained an apology from the sheriff’s department. In a letter, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker apologized for the circumstances that caused the crash and offered the department's condolences to the family. He also wrote that Wunderlich should have been using his emergency lights at the time of the accident.
"At the time, due to light traffic on a rural road, he through it was the safer way to proceed but he now realizes, with the benefit of hindsight, that it was the wrong decision and that his emergency lights should have been used," Booker wrote.
He also wrote that Wunderlich should have exercised more care when making his left turn at the intersection.
"Although Deputy Wunderlich thought that Bill's motorcycle was a safe distance away when he made his left turn, he should have taken more time to assess the situation in order to adequately assess the distance of Bill's approaching motorcycle," Booker wrote.
Damhoff's wife, Lynette, responded to the apology in a statement that Bush released to the media: “On July 25, 2016, my life was forever changed. When Deputy Wunderlich decided to turn left in front of Bill, hitting him, Bill suffered multiple bone fractures. The ribs that were broken punctured Bill's lungs and caused his lungs to fill up with blood. Bill lay on the road and suffocated to death.
"No one from the Sheriff’s Department ever contacted me that night, or in the four years since," she wrote. "The cruelty of this still makes me very angry. I wouldn’t wish this horror on anyone. Bill did not deserve this and neither did I.”
