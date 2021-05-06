GOOSE LAKE — The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently for an afternoon of card playing, with 30 in attendance.
The potluck will be suspended until further notice.
Six members have recently passed away and a moment of silence was held for them. Betty Banowetz, Lucy Schoel and Donna Rock celebrated April birthdays. Winston and Donna Rock celebrated their anniversary April 26.
Senior citizen schedules were given out. The seniors will meet at 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month.
500 winners were Rita Powers, Joanne Corey, Darla Bormann and Judi Daniels. Bridge winners were LuAnn Farrell and Carol Struve and the door prize went to Jan Bormann. Rufus Kruse celebrated his 100th birthday May 8.
The group will meet at 1 p.m. May 19 at the Goose Lake Senior Center for card playing.
