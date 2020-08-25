FULTON, Ill. — Radio station KROS hosted its annual Golf Classic at Fulton Country Club, 20727 Cattail Road in Fulton, on Aug. 7, with proceeds to benefit United Way of Clinton County, Iowa.
Ninety-eight golfers turned out to support UWCCI and play for a range of prizes donated by local businesses. The event raised $2,000 for United Way.
Sponsors included the Clinton Herald, Windmill Realty, Adcraft, Nelson Corp, Great Clips, Susie Chiropractic, Citizens First Bank, The Insurance Group, Carpetland, Don’s Jewelry, Zirkelbach, MercyOne, D & M Embroidery, Wild Rose Casino, Kroemer Insurance, and Rastrelli’s.
Continuing the tradition of the previous 29 years, the first golfer to get a hole-in-one on Hole No. 8 would win $10,000, but this elusive achievement has yet to be won. The cost to play was $20 per person, with a pizza lunch provided by Rastrelli’s after each flight.
United Way of Clinton County, Iowa fights for the health, education and financial stability of everyone in local communities. To learn more about the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa or about how to join the fight, visit www.clintonunitedway.org, email administrator@clintonunitedway.org, or call the local office at 242-1209.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.