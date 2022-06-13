CLINTON - The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is celebrating the 33rd annual Felix Adler Day Family Festival on Saturday, June 18.
The event is held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., inside and out at the children’s museum, rain or shine. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
This festival honors the birthday of Frank B. “Felix” Adler, who was born in Clinton in 1895, went on to be a famous clown with Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and became a national celebrity. His family started the Discovery Center in his honor 25 years ago.
Felix Adler Day offers everyone free admission to the Discovery Center and the festival grounds. Punch cards are sold for rides and games, including pony rides, a petting zoo, the Sawmill’s train rides, inflatable bouncy houses, games in the big game tent with prizes every time, arm/hand painting, balloon art, and a food stand.
There will also be many things to do for free, including free admission to come in and enjoy the Discovery Center children’s museum, and free play outside at the water table, bubble creation station, and sidewalk chalk.
The day will also bring an array of free performances on the Showcase Stage outside under the big top including:
• 10 a.m.: Festival opening and national anthem.
• 10:15 a.m.: Dance 4 Joy Dancers.
• 11:30 a.m.: River City Municipal Band.
• 1 p.m.: Carousel School of Dance.
• 1:45 p.m.: Showboat Deckhands with Children’s Theatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.