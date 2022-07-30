LECLAIRE – The cities of LeClaire and Port Byron, Illinois, will host the annual Tug Fest from Aug. 11-13. This year’s theme is “Mardi Gras – Beads and Boots” and the Tug-for-a-Cause beneficiary is the 911 Memorial at the LeClaire Fire Department.
Tug Fest hosts live bands, carnival rides, food, a grand parade, 5K run and a fireworks spectacular. Tug Fest is the only tug-of-war event in the country between two states and the only event that closes the Mississippi River.
On Aug. 13, from 12:30-3 p.m., boat traffic yields the right of way to a 2,700-foot-long, 680-pound rope that stretches across the river between the two towns. Eleven teams from each side are pitted against each other trying to gain advantage by pulling in the most feet of rope within 3 minutes. The town with the most winning teams takes the coveted Alabaster Eagle trophy and bragging rights for that year.
Tug Fest has been going steady for 35 years with each year’s competition between Iowa and Illinois tuggers getting more intense. This year’s festival kicks off Aug. 11 with Family Night, free admission to all, live entertainment from Ky & Ty (and the other guy) and a bags tournament.
Aug. 12 will feature the grand parade, fireworks spectacular and live music performed by North of 40.
Aug. 13 is Tug Day with a children’s tug at 10:30 a.m. and the Big Tug at 12:30 p.m., followed by live entertainment by Haphazard at 4 p.m. and Soul Storm at 8 p.m.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.tugfest.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.