CLINTON — Jay Sanders rushed exuberantly from one vehicle to the next along the street in front of 392 Caffé last week, delivering drinks and food, and sometimes taking orders. His friendly enthusiasm belied the danger implied by his black-gloved hands.
Jay and Jenna Sanders moved in to 216 S. Second St. in 2011, creating a coffee shop that the two of them could operate by themselves. “We really underestimated the market,” the couple said last year after remodeling.
Within six months, they were adding equipment and expanding the kitchen. They offered homemade breads, sandwiches and desserts with their coffee, smoothies and tea.
Now the Sanderses deliver curbside to conform to social-distancing and crowd-size restrictions set by state and local governments during the coronavirus pandemic. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered restaurants to close in mid-March, originally until the end of the month, and then through April.
Local establishments reported losses of up to 80% after dine-in services were prohibited, but 392 Caffé is faring better.
“We transitioned really early on,” said Jay. The couple paid attention to what was going on in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.
“We were just taking notes, paying attention. We never considered closing,” said Jay. They simply changed the paradigm.
“We always had curbside service,” Jay said. In 2013, 392 Caffé began letting people order by text and pick up at the curb, paying with a credit card. “It’s something we’ve always offered.”
They had all the groundwork in place, and that enabled 392 to help other businesses too.
The couple builds relationships with its suppliers, said Jay. Several farms across Iowa depend on orders of produce, eggs and milk from 392 and other businesses. “Our farmers went from 100% to 25% (sales),” said Jay.
Schools are a large portion of sales for 392’s dairy suppliers, and schools closed in March. “They had a lot of overstock.”
So Jay and Jenna began offering eggs, milk and produce such as lemons, limes and avocados to 392 customers in an attempt to help their suppliers weather the economic shutdown.
“People started buying it right away,” Jay said.
Before the COVID-19 restrictions, about 10% of 392 customers texted their orders ahead of time, and 90% walked in. Overnight, 98% of people started ordering online, said the Sanderses.
About 2% of customers pull up and order. Jay runs out to the cars when he sees them pull up to the curb.
Some of the older customers will come and knock on the window, said Jenna. They aren’t comfortable with computers. Many are learning now, out of necessity, Jenna said, and Jenna and Jay cheer for them.
Jenna sits in the window to work so she can see customers as they arrive. She and Jay have long known their customers on sight. “Now we know every car they drive,” Jenna said.
In another move to help a businessman affected by coronavirus regulations, the couple added nightly dinners Monday through Saturday called Feeding the Quarantine. Jake Pinkston is the chef.
“He actually comes from Austin,” said Jenna. He was visiting his parents and was on his way to Sweden when he got stuck in Clinton because of the pandemic.
“He’s been preparing meals every night of the week.”
Customers sign up on the 392 website, https://www.392caffe.com, for an email detailing the following week’s menu. Customers order the meals online and pick up their orders from 4:30-6 p.m. that evening.
“It’s a hot, fresh meal ready to go,” Jenna said. Past menus have included General Jake’s Chicken and tenderloins with onion rings. Desserts include Jenna’s cakes and cookies.
The shop is in week 5 of quarantine meals. Anyone who wants to be a part of the nightly meal may sign up for the menu emails at the website.
“Our online platform is so easy,” Jenna said.
Though 392 lost a little money at the beginning of the statewide shutdown of businesses, its outlook improved once it introduced its new services. The coffee shop has kept all its employees at their pre-shutdown hours.
“If you want to survive — more than survive, thrive,” you have to make changes, Jenna said. You can’t worry about what life used to be.
Last Thursday, Jay delivered a caramel macchiato to Zachary Gainer outside 392. “This is my third time here,” Gainer said. He’s been supporting local businesses by ordering to-go while dine-in is unavailable.
“It’s hard for a lot of businesses right now,” Gainer said.
“We feel so blessed and grateful,” said Jenna. “I thank all of the people who think it’s important to support the community. Without all of them, we’re nothing.”
