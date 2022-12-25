3M has announced it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance manufacturing and work to discontinue the use of PFAS across its product portfolio.
The company, which has a plant in Cordova, Illinois, says the decision helps to position its company for sustainable growth by optimizing its portfolio, continuing to innovate for customers, and delivering long-term value for shareholders.
As a result of the announcement, 3M plans to exit all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025 and will discontinue manufacturing all fluoropolymers, fluorinated fluids, and PFAS-based additive products.
"We will help facilitate an orderly transition for customers. 3M intends to fulfill current contractual obligations during the transition period," the company said in a news release. "We have already reduced our use of PFAS over the past three years through ongoing research and development and will continue to innovate new solutions for customers."
The company said the decision is based on an evolving external landscape:
• Regulatory: The European Union has indicated plans to potentially restrict all PFAS by 2025. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has indicated plans to place limits on PFAS in drinking water at current detection limits. Regulatory agencies elsewhere, including in Canada, Australia, and Asia, are increasingly active on this topic, company officials said.
• Marketplace: Customers and consumers are increasingly interested in alternatives to PFAS.
• Investors: The challenges of managing businesses and operations with products based on PFAS, have increasingly weighed on our business results in recent years.
"PFAS continue to be essential for modern life and can be safely made and used," the company said in the news release. "However, a strength of 3M has always been our focus on applying our science to improve lives and make the greatest impact for our stakeholders. Innovation and evolution have consistently been a part of 3M’s story: Always working to build what’s next for our customers and communities."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.