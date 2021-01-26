CLINTON — Four Clinton residents have asked the City Council to consider them for the vacant 2nd Ward council seat.
Richard Sisneros, Cody Seeley, Rick Petersen and Hope Luce have applied for the position.
Sisneros, of 737 First Ave., is a 30-year Clinton resident, his application says. He’s a supervisor at Koehler Electric and is co-owner of Mijitas and Sisneros LLC.
Sisneros has volunteered with Symphony of Lights and as a youth coach at the Ericksen Community Center. He has served on the Neighborhood Improvement Committee.
“I have been a resident of Clinton (Ward 2) for 30 years and have seen a decline in our community,” Sisneros wrote in his application. “With that being said, I have also started seeing the improvement coming to our city and would like to be a part of that positive change.”
Seeley, of 1601 Second Ave. South, has lived in Clinton for about 10 years and works for Rally Appraisal, according to his application. Seeley was an at-large councilman until 2020. Gregg Obren won the at-large seat in the November 2019 election.
Seeley has served on the City’s Finance Committee, the Neighborhood Improvement Committee and the Zoning Board.
“I enjoyed serving the citizens of Clinton and would like to continue to do so,” Seeley wrote in his application. “I feel [we] are at a critical time as a nation and also as a city. Reliable, intelligent and trustworthy leadership is more important than ever.”
Rick Petersen of 2200 13th Ave. South, has lived in Clinton 55 years, according to his application. He’s director of Environment of Care and Plant Operations for Eagle View Behavioral Health Hospital.
Petersen has owned rental property in Clinton for 30 years, a mix of single-family homes, multi-units and commercial buildings, he said.
“I was born and raised in Clinton,” Petersen said. “Clinton is a great river city. I feel I have a lot to offer to help attract new business to Clinton and make it a great place to raise a family, just as I did.”
Hope Luce, of 523 Fourth Ave. South, has lived in Clinton for 20 years, her application says. She’s an assistant at L’Arche. She has volunteered as a community organizer with a regional non-profit organization.
“I want to serve as councilor because as someone who has lived most of my life in Clinton, and as a mother, I know firsthand what my neighbors and community needs,” Luce said.
During a special City Council meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the council will select applicants for interviews and set questions, times and scoring criteria for the interviews. Residents may join the meeting by phone, by calling (563) 265-8337 and entering passcode 460975212#.
Following the City Council’s budget meeting Thursday, or at 3 p.m. if there is no budget meeting, the council will conduct interviews.
The new 2nd Ward council member will be sworn in at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 during a special council meeting.
