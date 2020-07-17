DEWITT — For many, the county fair is all about the food, games, and entertainment acts. Though fresh-squeezed lemonade and funnel cakes are staples and must-haves at every fair, much of the activity centers on 4-Hers showing off their animals.
Kids throughout Clinton County have been preparing all year long to get their livestock in the best conditionsto show off to the judges. Caleb Kruse, 13, has one heifer that he brought to the fair. He said after working so hard over the last few months raising his heifer, he is glad the fair was able to go on.
“I’m really happy that we got to have it because it’s just a fun time to hang out with family and friends,” Kruse said. “It can be difficult to train them (the livestock) sometimes. I’ve been preparing for about a month or so.”
Kruse said he raises pigs and cows and enjoys taking care of them.
Kruse was not the only one excited the Clinton County Fair was still going on. Cathy Kuehn, a mother, became emotional looking at the generations in front of her preparing for the big day. She watched on as her dad was assisting the kids with their cows. She said the fair runs deep in their blood.
“It’s a family thing that we’ve always done,” Kuehn said. “We grew up with dairy cows, and that’s what my brother and his kids are still showing. My son shows dairy, and we have hogs. So, it’s just something we grew up with, and it’s just near and dear to our hearts.”
She said the uncertainty of not knowing if the fair was going to happen weighed heavily on her family. She said getting a chance to see the kids’ hard work pay off is priceless.
“I’m just happy we got to have it (the fair,)” Kuehn said. “I mean COVID is in the back of everyone’s mind, and I’m a nurse, and I live it everyday. But, I think we are following the guidelines, and we are happy to be here with our animals. I mean, Caleb has been here more than my husband and me.”
The rest of Kuehn’s family was also excited the fair was happening, including 14-year-old Delaney Barber. She brought three cows to the fair to show off to the judges. She said she grooms and prepares her animals almost all year long and enjoys it.
“I’m glad I’m able to come because we thought it was going to be canceled,” Barber said. “It would’ve kind of sucked because we’ve been working with them (the livestock) for so long, and we would’ve been doing it for nothing.”
The shows and entertainment are going on through the weekend, and will include a demolition derby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.