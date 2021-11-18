CLINTON — Nov. 5, 1981 started out as a normal day for Wally Schilling, a then 57-year-old husband and father of three who that morning, as usual, headed out the door to his job as a supervisor at Collis.
But things took a turn at home that night, when he became the first person in Iowa whose life was saved because of a pilot program that put defibrillators into the hands of first-responders in small Iowa communities that did not have paramedics.
Just two weeks ago – on the 40th anniversary of being literally shocked back to life – Schilling, now 97, and his family were reunited with the next door neighbor and a Clinton firefighter who were instrumental in saving his life.
During a celebration at Clinton's Central Fire Station, the three reflected on the memories and significance of what happened that day, a successful outcome of the program overseen by the University of Iowa.
Wally's story
Schilling, with clarity, tells the story of what took place leading up to his heart attack, one that destroyed 50% percent of his heart muscle. But as he relates the story, he also clearly states that from noon the day of his heart attack and for two weeks afterward, he doesn't remember what happened. He learned of the chain of events from his daughter, wife, son and others who were at his workplace and on the rescue crew.
He remembers eating lunch on the day of his heart attack. That's where it ends: He doesn't remember completing all his tasks on the job that afternoon, although he was later told his work was error free. He also has been told that he mentioned to a secretary that afternoon that he had pain in his arm and back.
And he knows he drove home to the family's house on Briar Cliff Lane, as if on autopilot. His wife, Fern, was hanging clothes on the line outside the house and asked Wally to check on the green beans that were cooking on the stove. He went into the house, checked the beans and replied to her, none of which he remembers.
His daughter, Gail Cogil, who now lives in Nebraska, picks up the story from there. She remembers that her dad got home from work and ate dinner but didn't enjoy his meal because he had a lot of back and shoulder pain.
"My mom did everything in her power, gave him pain reliever and he kept telling my mom that nothing was working," said Cogil, who was a high school senior at the time.
Wally rested on the couch but couldn't get comfortable. He wanted to sit at the kitchen table, since being on the couch "just did not feel good."
"We went into the kitchen and my mom put the heating pad on his back and massaged the heat in," Cogil said.
Wally was seated at one of the end the table, with Fern next to him; Gail was at the other end of the table talking to him, asking him if the pain was in the same spot.
"He just said, 'My arm, my arm and shoulder it just hurts so bad,'" she recalled. "And we're in the middle of the conversation and, all of a sudden, I see his eyes roll back and him just slump over. And I just screamed 'Oh my God.'
Her older brother, Glenn, was in the living room at the time watching TV and bolted into the kitchen.
"He just reacted so fast," she said. "He pushed back the table and put him on the floor and started CPR right away. And he was doing his best and he said, 'Gail, call 9-1-1.' And I did."
As Glenn continued CPR, she dialed 9-1-1 and tried to relate to the dispatcher what was taking place. She was so distraught that the dispatcher had to call back.
"She knew they thought he was having a heart attack," Cogil said. "Mom answered and said, "I am the wife, and yes, I think he's having a heart attack.'"
The dispatcher was able to understand the address as given by Fern, who Cogil said was calm and brave during the emergency. A team of first-responders was dispatched from Chancy Fire Station, the station closest to Briar Cliff Lane.
"My mom said, 'Glenn, what do you need to me to do.' And she was assisting with whatever she could," Cogil said.
As Cogil watched for the ambulance, Glenn, whose strength was decreasing because of the compressions he was giving, asked Cogil to go next door and get neighbor Scott Sander, who at that point had known the Schillings for about 11 years. At the time, he was employed at International Paper, and was living with his mom after graduating from college the year before.
"Gail came over and got me," Sander said. "Me and Glenn were alternating compressions and breaths. His color was looking better and we thought it was working."
Sander said the ambulance was on scene within the next five minutes.
Arriving on that ambulance was Mark Regenwether, a young firefighter who would rise up through the ranks to one day become Clinton's fire chief.
"I was fairly young at the time," he recalls. "We had a new piece of equipment that was part of a study with the University of Iowa."
The study, being done at a time when CPR was being stressed, was set to measure the success of giving first-responders in smaller communities an earlier version of the defibrillator to use in the field.
Clinton's fire department was part of the pilot program and was given a piece of equipment known as the Lifepak 5, which Regenwether describes as looking like a large boombox with a recorder and a set of paddles to shock the patient in an effort to restart a heart and bring it into a normal rhythm.
Sixteen departments throughout the state were given a defibrillator, with eight of them operational and the other eight intentionally set not to work, forcing those first responders with the non-working device to rely on CPR.
Every recorded tape was sent to the University of Iowa, where the results were logged to determine if first-responders use of the equipment made a significant difference in communities that did not have paramedics.
"Over time they were able to show getting that shock in in the first four minutes was crucial to saving lives," Regenwether said.
Wally, as it turned out, would be the first person in the state of Iowa whose life would be saved by the use of a defibrillator. Regenwether said Wally's heart had been in ventricular fibrillation, commonly known as v-fib, which is a dangerous type of arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat. The crew was able to restart his heart and bring it back into a normal rhythm.
"This was a puzzle where all of the pieces fit right," Regenwether said. "Glenn was there, the neighbor assisted with CPR." Those factors, plus having first responders at Station 4 who could do CPR, could be there in four minutes and successfully use a defibrillator to deliver the shock all combined to save his life.
Life today
Those involved in saving Wally's life have taken something away from that experience.
Sander, who now lives in Cedar Rapids, often reflects on the event, he said. "When we moved to Cedar Rapids, my son was choking," he said. "I used the Heimlich Maneuver and saved him from choking on an orange and so it made me think back to Wally."
Grinning, he said, "Like how many times is this going to happen?"
Through the years, he has made it a point to keep up with CPR training in the workplace.
Regenwether, who retired as Clinton's fire chief 10 years ago, points to what Wally would have missed over the past 40 years if he had not been revived. Instead, he was able to see his children get married, spend time with family and pass along wisdom over those extra years.
"Think what would have been lost," Regenwether said.
As for Wally, it took 14 days after the heart attack before he knew what was going on. He was in the ICU at Mercy Hospital in Clinton when he learned he had had the massive heart attack.
He was in the hospital for 22 days and had to undergo what he describes as a lot of cardiac rehabilitation. He was not able to return to work and had to take early retirement.
In the years since, he became known as a fixture with the Clinton LumberKings, having served as president of the organization's board of directors and taking an active role in constructing the Lumber Lounge.
He tears up as he talks about his son, Glenn, who died from cancer five years ago at the age of 56.
He has had two heart attacks and two stents put in since his initial heart attack, and remains thankful for his additional years.
"Life has been great," he said.
