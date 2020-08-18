Alliant Energy officials report that as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the company had made service available to nearly 84% of Iowa homes and businesses that lost power Aug. 10.
The company serves 492,172 customers in Iowa; the derecho impacted over 240,000 customers across the state. Statewide on Tuesday afternoon, 38,418 Alliant Energy customers were without power – 25,373 of them are in Linn County.
Alliant has 19,269 customers in Clinton County. According to the company's web site, 416 Clinton County residents were without power as of Tuesday afternoon.
Of the 340 communities originally impacted, 293 now have power available to the majority (90% or greater).
