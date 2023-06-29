CLINTON — The Clinton Community College Adult Basic Education department celebrated the 2023 High School Equivalency Program Graduation on Tuesday in the Clinton Community College Auditorium.
Forty-seven students completed the program during the 2022-2023 academic year. Of those graduating, 25 participated in the ceremony with addresses given by four students, including Savanna Hall, Keiara Doctor, Ryan Harkert, and Noah Smith. Platform guests included Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Williams, CCC President Brian Kelly, EICC Dean of Adult Education Scott Schneider, and CCC HSE Lead Teacher Mary Jo Nier. Recognized during the ceremony were the HiSET instructors, including Debby Gosnell, who is retiring in June.
“There is nothing like HiSET graduation," Nier said. "It is a formal ceremony with the intimate feel of a family celebration. And a celebration it was! I am so proud of each and every student. They worked hard and they made it. The finish line has become the starting line. I can't wait to see where their journeys lead.”
Kelly commented about this group of graduates: “These students demonstrate an amazing resilience and determination. I am proud of their achievement and grateful to the dedicated staff that help make this happen.”
Since 2003, the CCC Paul B. Sharar Foundation and the Eastern Iowa Community College Board of Trustees have partnered to offer each graduate of the EICC High School Equivalency program a three-credit hour scholarship or the equivalent cost of a course that would lead to immediate employment.
People in Clinton and Jackson counties are enrolled in the CCC High School Equivalency program. The High School Equivalency program provides individuals who did not graduate from high school an opportunity to earn their diplomas. To do so, the graduates are required to successfully pass five different state-approved tests in Language Arts Writing, Social Studies, Science, Language Arts Reading, and Math. Minimum scores are required for each test area as well as an overall minimum average score.
Enrollment for fall classes is currently underway. For more information about the High School Equivalency and English Language Acquisition programs, call Clinton Community College at 244-7001 or visit the website at www.eicc.edu/hiset.
2023 CCC High School Equivalency Program graduates:
Camanche: Crystal Dever, Tyler Lovell
Clinton: Eliana Anspach, Logan Bode, Austin Bouchard, Julia Cantu, Carlie Comstock, Marissa Cook, Carrie Cox, James Crowe, Brittany Dauen, Matthew Dean, Keiara Doctor, Kimberly Edfors, Xavier Guzman, Savanna Hall, Bella Hardy, Nikita Hembd, Emma Krajnovich, Daitona Litty, Kane Lohse, Christopher Managbanag, Abbigale Merema, Trevelle Merrills, Alexandrea Mitchell, Christopher Moore, Jessen Namer, Jacob Partin, Tracy Price, Isaac Roode, Madison Sally, Ivan Sandoval, Taelor Stropes, Alyssa Terronez, Daniel Zimmer
DeWitt: Ryan Harkert, Kyle Keiran
Goose Lake: Madison Updike
Maquoketa: Catherine Diesburg, Darrian Dimmick
Sabula: Kaylee Bielema, Abigale Orfe
Fulton, Illinois: Noah Smith, Robert Wernick, Caitlyn Wonsewitz
Woodstock, Illinois: Colin Kelley
Greenville, Kentucky: Cody Venable
