THOMSON, Ill. — The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Savanna District and the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge will host a series of Refuge Adventures.
Come explore the Refuge with staff, volunteers and Friends members on the fourth Friday of the month, May through October, from 9-11 a.m. Registration is required.
Schedule and meeting locations
May 26: Spring Lake Parking Lot, 9494 Illinois 84, Savanna, Illinois
June 23: Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson
July 28: Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center
Aug. 25: Lost Mound Unit Office, 3159 Crim Drive, Savanna
Sept. 22: Spring Lake Parking Lot
Oct. 27: Spring Lake Parking Lot
Participants of all ages are welcome. There is no charge to participate. Programs will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. The fun will go on with light rain. There is a limited number of binoculars available to use; bring your own if you have them.
Come prepared with drinking water, insect spray, sun protection, closed-toed shoes and other items you may need for exploring the outdoors. Most paths are either paved, gravel, or grass, and some may have uneven terrain. Contact Ranger Jacquelynn for registration or if you have questions at (815) 273-2732 or 847-421-7887.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.