CLINTON - With 10 weeks to go until the day of celebration, volunteers are busy lining up Clinton's annual 4th of July Festival.
On the list of things to do are next week's negotiations with a carnival operator to bring in rides for the one-day event, Fourth of July Festival Chairman David Helscher told the Clinton City Council on Tuesday night.
Helscher said the company that provides inflatables for children is not available this year. Coincidentally a carnival operator contacted Helscher about providing a carnival at a cost of $28,000 for the one-day event.
Helscher said that with an operating budget of $22,000 to $24,000 for the entire event, having a full carnival is unattainable. However, there are options to bring in a scaled-down version at a lesser cost. He will be negotiating with the carnival operator next week to work toward bringing rides here that day.
As for other plans, the festival will take place in Riverview Park with Wiffle ball, volleyball and bags tournaments getting underway on the morning of July 4.
"There have been suggestions to move to a different date," he said. "It's in the name. It's there to commemorate the independence of the country. That's the point of the 4th of July."
Food trucks will be stationed in a food court along Ball Park Drive. The parade will begin at 1 p.m., and will start at Ninth Avenue North and travel along Riverview Drive. Main festivities will begin at 2 p.m. with the national anthem, live music at Riverview Bandshell and a petting zoo. A wrestling event is set for later in the afternoon.
"Everybody get their singlet out," Helscher said with a laugh.
The Clinton LumberKings game will begin at 6:30 p.m. at NelsonCorp Field, with fireworks to follow after the game and when dusk has arrived.
More volunteers are needed to help at the event, he said. Volunteers assist with setting up, tearing down, decorating at the band shell, and monitoring the grounds. Those wishing to volunteer can find more information at the festival's Facebook page.
While the city will donate $8,000 to the festival and other donations are coming in to help with fireworks and for the parachutist who will land on NelsonCorp Field before the game, Helscher said more funding is needed. Those who want to donate can contact him at Clinton National Bank.
