CLINTON — After scaling back its 2020 festival due to the pandemic, the Clinton 4th of July Festival is coming back in a form and scale similar to prior years, organizers announced Monday.
The festival’s steering committee is making arrangements to bring back most of residents’ favorite parts of the festival and is making some adjustments from prior years. There will be fireworks following all the other events planned for the day, after the baseball game, and after sunset. Besides the fireworks, returning for the 2021 festival will be the parade on Riverview Drive starting at 1 p.m. Also returning will be live music at the bandshell in Riverview Park.
The day will start with Wiffle ball, volleyball, and a bags tournament in the park. Registration and entry information is available on the Facebook page for the festival.
Following the parade, activities in the park will include inflatables for children to enjoy, carnival games, a petting zoo, and a pollinator mobile exhibit. Coming back this year will be a car show, set up on the other side of Ballpark Drive, starting in the morning.
Activities in the park are followed by the baseball game between the Clinton LumberKings and the Quincy Gems, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the game are available for purchase at the LumberKings box office. Just prior to the first pitch and weather permitting, parachutists will again drop into the stadium while displaying the American flag. Additional activities for the day are in the process of being finalized and will be announced at a later date.
The 2021 festival will be one of the first communitywide events and celebrations since the lifting of many health mandates put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, organizer David Helscher said in a press release.
“Individuals and businesses had to make adjustments last year and the festival was no exception,” he wrote. “The goal of the festival has been to provide a family centered day to celebrate our great nation, but also to provide a safe environment for all participants. It wasn’t imagined that this event would become a significant part of our community and yet this year will represent the 10th year anniversary for the festival.”
All the activities are made available to the public without a fee, but not without cost, he said. The organizing committee has solicited and collected donations from businesses, other organizations, and individuals. The City of Clinton also provides a large donation that enables the event to continue.
Individual donations can be made through GoFundMe; contributions can be sent to the Festival or through purchases of commemorative buttons.
The festival button design is selected from entries created by kindergarten through fifth-grade students at area schools. Buttons and donations will be available through select outlets after the design is selected.
“All of these donations, large and small, help to meet expenses and allow the planning for the current year event,” Helscher said. “The steering committee, consisting entirely of community volunteers, have created a budget for 2021 and welcome all contributions. Open positions exist for those who want to help plan and implement the festival in future years.”
The festival is open to the public but organizers are requesting all participants to take appropriate public safety and health measures. This can include social distancing, face masks for those not yet vaccinated or those individuals who wish to continue with this health measure, until the pandemic has passed.
