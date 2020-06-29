SAVANNA, Ill. — A 5-year-old girl died Sunday after being rescued from the Plum River near Savanna, police said Monday.
Savanna police responded to a call of three missing children about 12:42 p.m. Sunday. Police found a boy at the scene, a press release from Savana Police said.
Police called Savanna Fire and EMS to search for the other two children. Carroll County Sheriff's deputies also responded and helped with the search.
Police found a girl clinging to a tree branch in the river and pulled her out of the river unharmed, police said.
Searchers found a 5-year-old girl in the river about a half-mile downriver at about 1:13 p.m. She was unresponsive and was life-flighted to Rockford Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead about 4:15 p.m.
