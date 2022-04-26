CLINTON — The Iowa Economic Development Authority has awarded a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to the city of Clinton to assist the Clinton YWCA in paying for more than $800,000 in upgrades throughout its facility.
The money will come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. It’s CDBG program grants money to states, metropolitan cities, urban counties, and insular areas to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.
In discussing the grant award Tuesday night, the Clinton City Council authorized Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion to sign a contract and acknowledgement of environmental review requirements with the IEDA for the project. The city will serve as the grantee, receive the money and write out checks to pay for the work. The city will not contribute any money toward the project or any matching funds.
The East Central Intergovernmental Association also has a role in administering the grant and has been responsible for collecting information, such as environmental documentation, needed to apply for the grant. ECIA’s administrative fees will be paid for by the CDBG-CV contract award.
Under the YWCA’s plan presented at a February council meeting, the YWCA will combine the grant money with its own $170,000 local match and other YWCA Clinton funding to complete $881,000 in improvements.
YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien told the Herald in February that the CDBG-CV grant, along with funds from the Strengthening Communities Grant, local foundations and individual donations, will be combined to renovate the fitness and childcare spaces, as well as preserve the historic mansion flooring and update the childcare kitchen facilities. The YWCA underwent its last major renovation in 2002.
Renovations will be made to improve air quality, improve cleanliness, reduce mold and mildew, increase infection prevention, and allow for greater social distancing to occur.
Renovations in the fitness facility will consist of new locker room floors, new shower tiling and new lockers. If enough funds are raised, updates will include new weight room and multi-purpose room flooring, a contactless keycard entry to the facility, and a separate childcare entrance. The HVAC system will be updated throughout the facility along with UV air purifiers, she said.
In the YWCA Historic Building, renovations include removing carpet and restoring hardwood flooring, Sander-Welzien said. The ramp from the newer facility to the Historic Building will receive tuckpointing to address water damage. Childcare upgrades are planned to include a new ADA accessible entrance, a complete renovation of the extended care space, and a youth space renovation. Plans also include an update to the childcare kitchen with new flooring and work surfaces. With full funding, contactless faucets will be installed throughout the facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.