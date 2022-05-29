MAQUOKETA - The 61 Drive In Theatre, south of Maquoketa, will have a special event to celebrate National Drive In Movie Day on June 6.
There will be a $5 per vehicle admission fee. The first 50 vehicles admitted will receive a free 61 Drive In frisbee, and everyone who attends will receive a free Coca Cola souvenir cup until supplies are gone.
Prior to the movie there will be free activities for all to participate in – a bounce house, petting zoo and train rides, among them. The movie for the evening will be “Shrek”, rated PG. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at approximately 8:45 p.m. or dusk.
The 61 Drive In Theatre is one of only four drive-ins still operating across the state of Iowa, and is known for its grass field so patrons can bring along a radio and lawn chair while watching the movie. The 61 Drive In Theatre provides first-run movies, as well as family and budget friendly entertainment.
Also offered are free train rides, a swing set, sand box, basketball court, whiffle ball diamond, tether ball, and volleyball for guests. A concession stand also offers a large variety of treats and movie theater popcorn.
The drive-in allows customers to bring their own food if they’d like and tailgate prior to the movie.
