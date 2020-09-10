CLINTON — Sept. 11, 2001 – a date when most Americans can remember exactly where they were and what they were doing when they viewed, in real time, the terrorist attacks as they happened in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.
The images from that day are still surreal: two commercial airliners flying into the World Trade Center, which burned and subsequently collapsed; the fiery crash as another plane dove into the Pentagon; a smoldering crater in a Pennsylvania field, the spot where Flight 93 crashed after being hijacked that morning.
It was a day that changed America forever.
The United Airlines Flight 93 crash hits close to home. Former Clinton Herald photographer Jerry Dahl, now retired, was sitting in the Herald newsroom when news broke that a plane had struck one of the Twin Towers in New York.
“I wasn’t glued to the TV set. I wasn’t glued to the news,” Dahl said of that day. “When you’re watching something like that, I don’t know, it just kind of numbs you.”
As Dahl would learn, his cousin, Jason Dahl, was Flight 93’s pilot. Jason Dahl’s flight, he learned, had left Newark International Airport bound for San Francisco. As the flight neared the Cleveland area, four hijackers took control of the flight. Passengers fought back, and the plane crashed in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, right outside of Pittsburgh.
But Jerry did not yet know that as Sept. 12 dawned.
“While I was watching the newscast, I did not hear my cousin’s name. I didn’t know that day he was involved in that as one of the pilots,” he said.
Jerry said it was the next day, when he was in the newsroom, that he received a phone call from his mother telling him his cousin had died in the 9/11 attacks.
“That was shocking to hear that report from my mother,” Dahl said. “You know, the event itself was bad enough, and then when you hear that happen to a family member, it really kind of hits home.”
Jerry attended Jason’s memorial service in Colorado. He said the room was filled with family, friends, pilots and flight attendants, paying their respects to one of their own.
Jerry said his cousin was not originally scheduled to pilot that flight. Jason had swapped schedules with a colleague so Jason could take his wife to London for their upcoming fifth wedding anniversary. According to the National Park Service website, Jason was carrying a small box of rocks, a longtime gift he had received from his teenage son.
Dahl said 9/11 is a day no one will ever forget, and he hopes younger generations learn about the events and how they shaped the nation.
A little more than 900 miles away from Clinton on the day of the attacks, 7-year-old Trey Dickerson was in Queens, New York.
Today, 19 years later, Dickerson vividly remembers watching it unfold in real-time while in class. Dickerson, a former Iowa Hawkeye basketball player, said he was sitting in class in a multi-story school building. His teacher stopped her lesson when she noticed smoke rising across the New York skyline. He said that shortly afterward, students from throughout the building hiked to the top floor of his school, and everyone watched the attacks unfold.
“I still remember seeing the second plane hit the building and seeing all of the smoke,” Dickerson said. “We were all just staring at the building wondering what would happen next. Next thing I know, my mom picked me up from school early. As a kid, I was happy to get out of school early, but when my mom told me our city was under attack, I was scared.”
Dickerson said it is still surreal looking at his city’s skyline and to see that the World Trade Center towers are not there. He said that in Queens, people had been able to see the two buildings from any point in the city.
He said that to this day, many New Yorkers wonder if another attack like that will happen again.
