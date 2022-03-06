CAMANCHE - The owners of a new beef processing and packaging plant celebrated with local business leaders and government officials Saturday as they prepare to open for business.
Naeve Family Beef opened its doors that morning to dozens of well-wishers who witnessed the ribbon-cutting ceremony and were able to take tours of the facility at 1902 Seventh Ave., Camanche.
Andrew Naeve, president of Naeve Family Beef, thanked all those who made the construction of the new facility possible and described his family's commitment to farming and the area as a whole.
"This has been a long and interesting journey, and sometimes difficult, for us to get to this point," he said. "And it wouldn't have been possible without the help of a lot of different people and organizations, probably too many to count."
He said Naeve Family Beef's ribboncutting was "really a culmination for us of a long-time goal and vision for our family to have a branded beef product of our own that we sell as a trusted high-quality source of meat to our friends and family, customers and neighbors."
The Naeve family's ties to farming began in 1895, when Andrew Naeve’s third great-grandfather, John Naeve, bought a farm in Andover. In 1978, Andrew Naeve’s grandfather, Alan, and Andrew’s father, Ray, decided to focus their efforts on cattle-feed operations that produced high-quality cattle. They created Naeve Livestock Farms, with Andrew and his brother Adam later joining the business.
Andrew and Adam had talked about wanting their own brand of beef for quite some time, but they had trouble figuring out how exactly to make it happen. After dealing with unexpected challenges, such as the impact of the Kansas Tyson plant fire in 2019, the emergence of COVID-19 that same year, and the challenges faced by cattle farmers and beef consumers at that time, Andrew and Adam decided to revisit the idea.
Two years later, after 6 months of research and studies, several months of construction, and an investment of about $12 million, the Naeve Family Beef custom beef packaging and processing plant is just a few weeks away from opening. The plant will have the capacity to process and package 60 head of cattle per day, 60% of which will be the high-quality cattle that come straight from the Naeve family farm.
"As a family we are very proud to be part of this community for seven generations, and reinvesting in the community is a big deal for us," Andrew told the crowd Saturday. "We chose to come back here. It makes our family stronger for generations but also our community as well."
The opening of the beef processing plant is a huge development to occur within a town that, as recorded by the 2020 census, has a population of 4,570 people. Local economic development officials are grateful for the family's investment and what it means to the area's economy.
“We are proud to support Naeve Family Beef and their new Camanche facility," Andy Sokolovich, interim president and CEO of the Clinton Regional Development Corp., said as he congratulated the Naeves. "Working with the Naeve family and team at Naeve Family Beef has been a pleasure. The introduction of their operation to the region adds to the continued economic growth we have witnessed in the last few years.”
