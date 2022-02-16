FULTON, Ill. — Jake Lewis and Beth Smith were in the market for a pontoon boat. Both of them had been working a lot, so they thought it would be nice for them and their kids to start spending weekends on the river together.
Instead, they found the opportunity to open their own bar and grill and put the name “Springers” on the mailbox at 1112 Fourth St., in downtown Fulton, instead of on the side of a new boat.
The name, in fact, holds a great deal of meaning for Lewis and Smith. “It was the last name and nickname of one of my best friends that passed away in 2018,” says Lewis, “It just fit. It sounds good. It works, and it kind of fits the whole situation.”
The situation at Springers Bar 'N' Grill was influenced by Lewis’ 20-year history as a member of a social club that focused on its love of riding motorcycles and music. Thus, the environment Lewis and Smith have created in their new establishment is a reflection of that atmosphere.
“We have that ‘dive bar’ feel as far as comfortability,” says Smith, “but it’s obviously – it’s clean.”
Bringing a comfortable place into existence, however, hasn’t allowed much time for Lewis and Smith to relax. Just how big of a project the bar and grill would turn out to be was initially unforeseen. The existence of underlying issues due to the building’s age and neglect came to be realized, resulting in a number of unanticipated projects, including a $20,000 plumbing system replacement.
“Oh man, it’s just a constant project,” says Smith, “but a lot of fruition, so it’s been – it’s been stressful, but it’s been well worth it.”
Even though Springers Bar and Grill has been open since Sept. 4, Lewis and Smith still have an ample amount of work they want to do to make the place their own. Within the next week and a half, they hope to open another section of the building that houses pool tables, dart boards and another bar. Updating the face of the building in ways that will provide more curbside appeal is also in their plans, which will showcase their artistic talents and ambitions.
“We’re not trying to be like anybody,” says Lewis, “We’re ‘Springers,’ and this is what we’re gonna do.”
Lewis and Smith are finalizing their menu, but it’s expected to continue to offer homemade items in healthy portions. Lewis' homemade jalapeno poppers aren’t always available, though. They’ve become so popular that they’re constantly running out.
Upcoming events include the bands Louisiana Drifter and The Black Napkin Band performing on Feb. 26 and an ABATE pool and dart tournament on March 5. That same night, the band Creamery Road is scheduled to play. The week of St. Patrick’s Day will include corned beef and cabbage specials, Irish tacos and green beer on the holiday.
Springers Bar and Grill is open every day of the week from noon to 1:45 a.m. The kitchen closes each night at 10.
