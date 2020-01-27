CLINTON — Mary Seely doesn’t have many details yet, but the director of Clinton Convention & Visitors Bureau knows the next five months will fly as the city prepares to host the last stop of RAGBRAI 2020.
“I will be meeting with RAGBRAI officials soon,” Seely said Monday. “I can tell you this is exciting news for Clinton. I have worked really hard for the past three years to get them here. Persistence is key.”
RAGBRAI announced its official route this weekend, naming Clinton the dip site on the Mississippi where cyclists will dip their tires in the river to finish the river-to-river tour of the state.
After the announcement, the Visit Clinton website reached more than 21,000 people in less than 12 hours, Seely said. “My phone is still on fire.”
Each year RAGBRAI sends brochures to cities around the state asking who wants RAGBRAI in their towns. Organizers ask such question as why towns want RAGBRAI, what towns have to offer riders in the way of amenities and when the towns last hosted RAGBRAI.
“We also have to ... pre-block rooms in our hotels for just-in-case,” Seely said. “We have to prepare every year as though they are coming, so it’s a lot of work. And then, in the end, you don’t get chosen. It’s kind of frustrating.”
Seely said she was persistent in calling the RAGBRAI director. “There are some communities that don’t want RAGBRAI,” Seely said. She made sure organizers knew that Clinton wanted the honor.
Seely is already preparing for committees that will take care of finances, safety and other RAGBRAI needs.
“We will have site directors coming in a couple of weeks to check out the roads,” Seely said. Roads between Maquoketa, the last overnight stop, and Clinton must be safe for riders.
As the end site for the ride, Clinton has duties that towns along the way don’t have. “We have to have parking,” said Seely. People will come to Clinton the weekend before RAGBRAI and leave their vehicles in town. “We have to protect them for a week,” said Seely.
Last year, Keokuk parked more than 1,200 vehicles, including a handful of semitrailers, school buses and charter buses, Seeley said.
Clinton will also host the ending ceremony. “That’s a large ordeal to say thank you,” said Seely. “We represent the entire week. We have to make sure our end is memorable.”
RAGBRAI facilitators and the Des Moines Register — where the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa began — will be in Clinton for closing ceremonies, said Seely.
It’ll be a fast five months, Seely said. RAGBRAI begins in Le Mars July 19 and ends in Clinton July 25.
“It’s always a fun time,” said Maureen Miller, president and chief executive officer of Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. While Clinton doesn’t see the economic benefit that overnight stops see, it hopes that people who see what the community has to offer will return later to enjoy the river town. “We’re trying to show off our area.”
“It is a huge honor to be the final city in RAGBRAI,” Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said Monday. “It’s just a wonderful thing to be able to share our community.”
“I think Clinton needed this right now,” said Seely of the world’s largest bike ride. “We got the Great Places [designation]. Now we’ve got RAGBRAI.”
