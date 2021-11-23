CLINTON — Men and women who put their own lives on hold to serve their country receive a token of thanks through the Honor Flight Network.
Mark Wood Sr. and Pete Kaup of Clinton recently took one of the flights to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to those who have served and sacrificed for the country.
The Honor Flight Network gives veterans a free flight to Washington, D.C., a trip many veterans may otherwise not be able to take. Veterans share the experience with other veterans to remember friends and comrades lost and to share their stories and experiences with each other, Honor Flight says. Wood and Kaup contacted Honor Flight of the Quad Cities and flew out of Moline, Illinois.
“I was born and raised in Trento, Michigan,” Wood said. “I played odds against the draft lottery and lost.”
Wood served three years in the Army. He completed basic training in Ft. Knox, Kentucky and then went to Vietnam for a year in 1971, he said.
Wood served with the 4th Psychological Operations Group below Saigon, now Ho Chi Minh City, he said. “It was easier than some people had,” Wood said.
U.S. spy planes dropped leaflets to the Vietnamese people in an attempt to convince them to stop fighting the U.S.
“The first couple of months, I was just kind of in the mail distribution,” said Wood. His military occupational specialty was company clerk, but the army had too many of those at the time, he said.
After a couple of months, Wood asked about Company Commander Col. Frank Westling’s driver, who had never been replaced. Wood got the job and spent the rest of his tour driving Westling where he needed to go.
When the 4th psyops disbanded, everyone was moved elsewhere, said Woods. Westling asked if Wood wanted to accompany him to headquarters.
Eventually the Army gave Westling a civilian driver and Wood was assigned to the protocol section, he said. That job included driving people to and from the air field.
“One day, General Westmoreland came in for a visit, and I got selected to drive for him,” said Wood.
When he returned stateside, Wood was sent to Illinois. “I got orders for Savanna Ordnance Depot in 1972,” he said.
The area that encompasses the Savanna Army Depot was acquired in 1917 when the United States Congress authorized the commanding officer of Rock Island Arsenal to purchase certain lands for the test of field artillery, according to The Historical Marker Database.
Savanna Proving Ground officially opened Dec. 26, 1918. In 1921 it was designated an ordnance depot and became independent of Rock Island Arsenal. The facility closed in 2000.
Wood had heard about the Honor Flight, and applied with his friend Pete Kaup, a Vietnam veteran he’d worked with at Archer Daniels Midland for 20 years. “I worked with him at ADM. He was there many years before me, but we worked in the same department.”
They applied for the trip and were accepted.
“I grew up in Clinton,” Kaup said. He went to work at Clinton Corn, now ADM, for a couple of years. “And then I got drafted in ‘68.”
Kaup did his basic training at Fort Bliss, Texas and trained for field artillery at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
“I was probably 10 miles inland from Qui Nhon. I ended up in a transportation outfit in there,” he said. He drove in convoys from Qui Nhon inland to Pleiku with the 444th Transportation Company.
His military occupational specialty was in supply but he ended up doing a lot of other things, he said.
Following his service, Kaup returned to Clinton Corn, spending a total of 44 years there before retiring in 2011.
Kaup had seen the Honor Flight on television, he said. He and Wood and their wives hung out together, and he and Wood had talked many times about taking the Honor Flight.
“We applied and got in,” Kaup said.
Kaup had been to Washington, D.C. before. He and his wife took their daughters there about 30 years ago, he said. “We saw most of the monuments. A few weren’t there at the time.”
This time the trip was a little different, Kaup said. “Everything seemed so much bigger.”
One of the new monuments was the Air Force monument. “And you’re up on a hill, and you can see so many things from there,” said Kaup.
“It’s something to see,” Kaup said. “Everyone should go see it.” Kaup is thinking about returning as a chaperone. He’d have to pay his own way, but it’s worth it, he said.
The Honor Flight left about 7 a.m. and got back to the motel in Moline about 10 p.m. The flight to Washington was about an hour and a half, Kaup said.
“We were supposed to go last year,” Wood said. “We were supposed to be the last flight before they canceled [because of COVID].”
“We had to go to an orientation a few days before the actual flight so we knew what was expected out of us,” Wood said.
The Quad City Honor Flight veterans were given yellow shirts and jackets to wear
The Patriot Guard met them at the plane and directed the veterans where to go.
The veterans flew into Dulles in Washington, D.C. “And I was really surprised when we got there,” said Wood. A lot of people were there, adults and school children, greeting the flight.
“One thing I really like was, it was all good, but I’ve never been in that aerospace museum,” Wood said. “It was very interesting.”
The veterans saw the changing of the Honor Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
This was the 51st Honor Flight, said Wood.
When Wood returned from Vietnam, “they told us not to wear our uniforms going home.” No one spit on him, he said, but when people found out the soldiers were from Vietnam, they weren’t as friendly.
But the Vietnam vet flying in on the Honor Flight was honored. “I never shook so many hands in my life,” he said. “It was just very humbling.”
