DEWITT — It’s been a long time coming, but the community can finally celebrate the newly renovated DeWitt Community Library at a grand opening set for 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
After months of delays due to the pandemic, the event will showcase the $5.7 million facility, its many amenities, and the opportunities it presents for all ages to take part in programs and have access to much more than books.
“We just want to welcome everyone and ask them to please join us for what will be a fun event. We are excited to introduce this great space to everyone. Come on out and enjoy a Sunday afternoon at the library,” said Janette McMahon, library director.
The event will kick off with opening remarks at 1 p.m. The rest of the afternoon will include a variety of hands-on activities, the opportunity to sign up for fall programs at the library, and informal tours conducted by library board members.
The Friends of the Library will register new members and welcome people to its 2nd Time Around Book Sale Room. Its representatives also will be explaining to community members the ways they can volunteer: assisting with adult and children programming, maintaining library collections, helping in the book sale room, working on special events such as concerts and author visits, writing grants, landscaping, and making monetary donations.
People are welcome to stroll through the light-filled space filled with colorful, comfortable furniture, interesting arts, books, DVDs and more. Following is a schedule of programs for the day:
• 1:30 p.m. “I See What?” STEM Activity
• 2:30 p.m. “Cool Beans” Children’s Program
• 3 p.m. “Happy Flowers” Art Activity
• 3:30 p.m. “Cloudy Skies and Sunshine” Children’s Program
• 4:30 p.m. “Water Bead Stress Ball” Sensory Activity
• 5 p.m. library closes
Light refreshments will be provided.
The new space, which at 21,000 square feet is more than nearly triple the size of the old library, features a spacious children’s section with a story time room, a Teen Zone, more than triple the number of computers available to the public, large and small meeting rooms, a Makers Space, a business center, a fireplace, comfortable seating areas, and a coffee station.
The expansion included the construction of a new building, renovation of the existing structure and melding the two together into a state-of-the-art, technologically advanced facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.