CLINTON — With the upcoming construction of a bathroom at Clinton Park on South Fourth Street, a grandmother's persistence will make playtime better for children.
Jackie Cannon lives near Clinton Park and spends a lot of time there, she said Monday. "I have my grandkids. I take them to the park all the time."
When children needed to use a bathroom, they had to walk to the Shell station up the street, ask to use the bathroom at the fire station or their parents loaded them into their cars and took everybody home, said Cannon.
Her mission to get a bathroom built at the park started while Cannon was taking classes at Clinton Community College and wrote a paper about injustices in Clinton.
"I thought that was an injustice because there wasn’t a bathroom," Cannon said.
Clinton Park is frequented by Black families, and though Cannon said she didn't want to make the issue about race, she felt the lack of a bathroom was a slight to the minority community.
"A lady knew of me by reading my paper that I had wrote for school," Cannon said. The woman suggested Cannon contact St. Paul Lutheran Church on South Third Street for support.
"Jackie independently was trying to get a bathroom in the park," Pastor Clark Olson-Smith, of St. Paul Lutheran Church, said Monday. The St. Paul congregation wanted to expand its community involvement beyond its feeding ministry and was looking for a community project.
Cannon's desire for a bathroom at the park seemed like a good one. It launched Hope in Action.
The Hope in Action team – before it had that name – got to know Cannon, said Olson-Smith. "Jackie lives in the neighborhood, and she kind of had an informal feeding ministry in the park," Olson-Smith said.
During the summer, Cannon grilled out in the park and fed the kids who played there, he said. She has since become a member of the church.
The city put a portable toilet at the park a few years ago, said Cannon, but that wasn't a good solution.
"Two little girls in our community ... have prosthetics," Cannon said. When their mother brought them to the park, they couldn't use the portable toilet, she said. The park needed a handicap accessible bathroom.
At first the city was hesitant, Cannon said, but she wouldn't let the issue drop. Officials said if the community raised some money for the project, the city would match it, Cannon said.
"We were fundraising well before coronavirus hit. That kind of took us back," said Cannon.
A major push for funds began the end of last year, said Olson-Smith.
"We spent a couple of months preparing," said Olson-Smith, but basically fundraising took place from Thanksgiving through the new year. "That was kind of the asking phase."
"We were sort of in the thick of COVID, coming right off the spike in November. In an ideal world we might have had a kick-off event and a wrap-up event," Olson-Smith said.
Hope in Action asked for donations from people it knew who cared about handicapped accessibility, who shared a vision of what Clinton could be and who wanted to fight racism, Olson-Smith said. The park is known to serve the Black community in Clinton and is subject to prejudicial comments, he said.
Hope in Action raised $17,000, which it presented to the city during the March 9 City Council meeting.
The city plans to start construction of the bathroom facility in the spring under the direction of the Public Works Department, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion told Hope in Action during meeting. The bathroom should be finished by mid-summer, he said.
"Two years ago the city allocated some matching dollars to that, and this group has went out on their own and raised $17,000 to put toward this project," Maddasion said. "And we're happy to say that the plans are set up and the construction on the bathroom at Clinton Park will begin here in the spring."
Olson-Smith isn't sure what project Hope in Action will champion next. "The folks on the team have just learned so much," he said. Many never saw themselves as someone who would be emailing the mayor.
St. Paul congregants now have a better understanding of the city's budget and what it takes to get things done, Olson-Smith said. Hope in Action can use the reputation it gained from this campaign to move to the next level.
"We’ll see how the next process shakes out," Olson-Smith said. Faith-based community organizing starts with listening, he said.
The estimate for the Clinton Park two-stall restroom is $120,000, City Administrator Matt Brooke said Tuesday. About $90,000 will come from general obligation bonds, $17,000 from the Hope in Action group and the remaining labor cost will be covered by the Public Works Department, which will do most of the work on the concrete base, the building's structure and the roof, he said.
"Hope in Action was a great example of a local group stepping up and raising $17,000 on their own," Brooke said.
"At first it was just me by myself," said Cannon. "I almost gave up." With the help of Hope in Action and people who gave money for the project, Cannon has seen her vision become reality.
"I’m happy now. It's something else when you see on a firsthand basis," Cannon said. "I’m over the moon about it."
