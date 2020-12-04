CLINTON — Clinton LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow came in early Tuesday morning. He had a press release to put together so his fans will have an idea of what will happen when he receives word about the Clinton ball club’s future.
Major League Baseball is poised to release its “120 list” – the 120 clubs that are to remain part of affiliated Minor League Baseball. Clinton is not expected to be on that list.
“We’re just waiting on the official 120,” Tornow said. “There could be a miracle. We’ve done our homework here — the board and our staff. We’re ready to spring into action.”
For 13 months, the LumberKings and fellow Midwest League team the Burlington Bees have been two of the 42 teams across the country pondering their future. Thanks to new negotiations with Major League Baseball, those 42 teams are expected to be cut from affiliated baseball.
Not only are Burlington and Clinton expected to be cut, but rumors have circulated around Twitter that Cedar Rapids and Kane County will join them.
“We were on the original cut list; to me it would be a miracle to be on the 120 list,” Tornow reflected Tuesday morning. Tornow expected the announcement to be made by the end of the week. “When the [original] announcement was made, there was shock, disappointment, anger. There was a lot of bad emotions.”
Thirteen months is a long time, and Tornow and his board have not sat idle. Discussions started immediately, along with planning events to keep the club afloat in the meantime.
The Board of Directors had its annual meeting just a couple of weeks ago, when it was given a lot of information to mull over before the official decision.
“We’re vetting everything going forward,” Tornow said. “People probably thought we sat around doing nothing, crying in our soup. We’ve been hard at work, doing those events and planning ahead. Where are we going to be 2021, 2022, 2023?”
There is one thing Tornow is sure of: There will continue to be baseball in Clinton.
A few different options become available if and when the LumberKings are no longer affiliated with a Major League club. Tornow says his board of directors has the information it needs, is going over the information, and is getting ready to move forward whenever the official decision is out.
The LumberKings’ name belongs in Clinton, and when the 2021 season comes (COVID permitting), Tornow says there will be a team of some kind on the field.
“Every single league will have a tie to Major League Baseball, from Little League to the MLB,” Tornow said. “And nothing is off the table — they just want to make sure baseball is continued in all 43 markets that have been eliminated by this plan.”
Those options include the Frontier League, Prospect League, Northwoods League or, possibly, a new league.
FRONTIER LEAGUE
The Frontier League would move Clinton to independent baseball and would make Clinton a northwest travel destination. The nearest teams affiliated would include the Joliet Slammers, Windy City Thunderbolts and Schaumburg Boomers. Evansville, Southern Illinois and north Kentucky also feature teams in the Frontier League.
The caveat? Frontier League clubs pay players themselves. That would put a new obstacle in the way of the success of the front office.
“You’re paying the players out of the club,” Tornow said. “It adds a lot of economic stress. With our model here, that really adds a large six-figure line item to our budget. Depending on how things fall, I don’t know if that will be the best model for us.”
Frontier League plays just over 90 games, starting in late May.
PROSPECT LEAGUE
The Prospect League would throw Clinton into the college wood bat league, a league that plays right around 70 games. It’s one of two wood bat leagues that seem to be a good option for the LumberKings.
“Envision where our 2019 team members were in their baseball career right before they came to us,” Tornow said. The 2019 LumberKings were the first group in Clinton from the Miami Marlins and finished as league runner-ups. “These would be college-aged kids. These would be kids that would be drafted and did not sign or ones that were not drafted at all yet. The Prospect League may be a partner league that will have some influence from Major League Baseball. We just will not be affiliated with a specific major league organization.”
The league includes the Normal CornBelters and the Quincy Gems, making Clinton and Burlington northwest destinations.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
The Northwoods League is another college wood bat league. With a season right around 70 games, Tornow knows they would need to supplement with other events — concerts, high school games and community events, among them.
MLB players like Max Scherzer and Ben Zobrist played in the Northwoods League at some point in their careers.
The biggest obstacle with the Northwoods League would be travel. There’s just one more Iowa team (Waterloo) currently, and teams stretch up to Duluth and into Canada.
The idea is that Burlington and Clinton will go wherever they’re going next together. The Northwoods League makes Clinton an outlier and Burlington even more so.
A NEW LEAGUE
This is something that Tornow doesn’t rule out. With all the uncertainty, it’s not clear how many teams will be included in the cut. Tornow says there’s always the possibility of a new league forming, with no clear-cut answers on size, travel or the kind of tie to the MLB.
“The dominoes will start when Major League Baseball does the 120,” Tornow said. “Then it will start happening. We look at the players involved, the scenarios and decide what to do moving forward.”
The bottom line seems to be this: The Midwest League will be disbanded in some way. The League will most likely continue, but Clinton — it’s oldest member — will not be part of it.
However, there will be baseball in Clinton, he said, and Tornow is planning baseball for years to come. It might look a little different and there are a lot of question marks, but the first pitch will come again.
“We’ve survived a World War, Korean War, Vietnam War, the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s,” Tornow said. “We’ve seen it, done it all, and we’ve survived. With COVID and the decision by Major League Baseball — if it was just Clinton it would be heartbreaking. But there are 40-plus others out there who will be feeling the same way and misery loves company.
“We’re all hurting, and in talking to them, everyone’s feeling the same. We’re all sad, but six months ago we sat down and decided — what are we going to do,” he said. ”We can start making plans and that’s what we did.”
