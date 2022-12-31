As 2022 draws to a close this weekend, the Clinton Herald newsroom has been reviewing the stories we covered in the past year.
Today, readers can take a look back with us as we publish a roundup of this year’s top stories, from the reporters’ favorites on pages A1 and B1 to the harder-hitting news stories we reported on throughout the year on page A3.
“One of the biggest surprises of being a reporter that I hadn’t anticipated was how deeply moved, touched, and amazed I’d be by some of the stories of members of the community that I’d get to tell,” Clinton Herald Staff Writer Jenna Blount says. “Immersing myself in writing each of these articles all proved to be unforgettable experiences in their own right.
“But also, finding ‘All Within My Hands: Metallica scholarships tune up CCC engineering students’ costs’ on Metallica‘s All Within My Hands Foundation website was a very exciting moment that I love to recall,” she said.
Here are her top five favorite stories of the year:
1. ALL WITHIN MY HANDS: Metallica scholarships tune up CCC engineering students’ costs, Feb. 24
Metallica’s greatest hits blared throughout the halls of the Clinton Community College Technology Center during the Metallica Scholars open house Tuesday evening.
The event was held for anyone interested in learning about CCC’s Engineering Technology program, and gave prospective students a chance to tour the building and meet the program’s instructors and students currently enrolled in it. Those who do enroll are eligible for, among other scholarships, a $1,500 Metallica Scholars Initiative award.
Engineering technology is a field that’s currently in high demand. With an associate of applied science degree concentrating on automation, electromechanics, or process control, a graduate can work in logistics, plant management, manufacturing/production, process development and improvement, or design.
Luke Holtorf was a law student at the University of Northern Iowa when he decided to apply for a Metallica Scholars award and attend the Engineering Technology program at CCC. While many who attend the program will go into electrical engineering, mechatronics, or other similar fields, Holtorf found the opportunity through this program, which he’ll begin March 14, to fulfill a dream.
“I’ve been wanting to work with prosthetics for a long time,” Holtorf says, “I’ve worn a lot of hats in my life, so this isn’t scary at all. It’s quite exciting, though. A lot of great people here.”
The heavy metal band Metallica started their non-profit organization, All Within My Hands, in February 2017. The organization supports workforce education and, more specifically, that of traditional trades and other applied learning programs, through the Metallica Scholars Initiative.
Twenty-three community colleges in the U.S. have been selected to receive that support this year. Clinton Community College and its Engineering Technology program have been selected for the second year in a row.
The American Association of Community Colleges is an organization that represents the 1,103 community colleges that exist in the nation. All Within My Hands partnered with the AACC in order to select the schools, which go through a competitive application process to get money from the program.
CCC succeeded in making it through that process, resulting in an awarded grant of $100,000. That total breaks down to 10 full-tuition scholarships and 40 scholarships of $1,500 each, for which the students of CCC may apply.
Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly opted for a Metallica T-shirt rather than a pressed shirt to wear with his suit to the open house Tuesday.
“We’re just so proud of the program,” he said, “The skills [students] learn here they can take to Nabisco, or ADM, or Custom-Pak, or all the local employers, and there’s a great need. You know, there’s a really great need for this skill set, so we’re so happy to be able to bring this to students.”
Kelly, with the help of others, wrote a 10- to 15-page application for the grant in which he demonstrated the need that he believes led to CCC being one of the colleges chosen.
“I always think of community college as the gateway to the middle class,” he said, “Some people who aren’t getting training, aren’t going to college, there are a limited amount of jobs that they can do, so if we can figure out a way to get them an education for no cost or very low cost, it’s an opportunity.”
Two Metallica Scholars Initiative scholarships have been awarded so far, but students have until March 1 to apply for this and many other scholarships CCC offers through the Paul B. Sharar Foundation.
Kelly says he will absolutely try for the grant again next year: “It’s fun, it’s cool, and it’s putting dollars into student’s pockets, which I love to do.”
2. Girl’s donation inspires others to help animals, May 19
After Kendell Riley, of Camanche, raised nearly $450 for her fourth birthday last month to donate to the Clinton Humane Society, others in the community have been inspired to give their support as well.
Kendell had become very upset when her family had found a stray cat living in their garage a few months ago and decided that they couldn’t keep it. Her mother, Kristin, brought the cat to the Clinton Humane Society, where Kendell wondered who was going to feed it. Her fourth birthday was approaching on April 22, so she decided to raise money for the occasion to help feed all of the shelter’s animals.
Kristin posted about her daughter’s desires for her birthday on Facebook, expecting to receive enough to be able to make maybe a $50 donation. However, on April 30, Kendell presented the Humane Society with $200 to sponsor two animals, each for a year, through the shelter’s Adopt-A-Cage program, plus a laundry basket overflowing with $140 worth of treats and toys for both dogs and cats, and an additional $100 donation on top of that.
Since then, Clinton Humane Society’s Operations Manager Jennifer Gerdes says a few others have contributed even more to Kendell’s donation. Because their monetary gifts were inspired by Kendell’s generous young heart, those who’ve additionally contributed have requested anonymity so as not to shift focus away from the reason for their actions.
One community member matched Kendell’s original donation of $450. Another gave $100 in her name.
Gerdes says the impact that such a donation makes for the Humane Society is huge, and it’s been received at a very crucial time.
“We’re just inundated with strays,” she says, “especially cats and kittens.” Gerdes estimates the shelter’s current number of cats is going through 10 cases of soft food and four bags of hard food each day. Kittens and pregnant felines have also been arriving at the shelter on a daily basis and need soft food, hard food, litter, and milk replacer for the kittens.
“We go through just a tremendous amount of things like that all the time,” Gerdes adds, “but especially this time of year.”
To adopt an animal or contribute a donation to the Clinton Humane Society, visit them at 1473 Main Ave. or go to clintonhumanesociety.org.
3. From Ukraine to Iowa: Clinton woman gets mother out of worn-torn country, June 8
Natasha Johnson has lived in Iowa since immigrating from Ukraine in 2005. Shortly after arriving here, she got a job at Rastrelli’s Restaurant in Clinton and learned English by working as a server.
Her mother, Galina, a shy, polite woman, remained over 5,000 miles away in Ukraine. And that’s how it remained for many years.
Then on Feb. 24, Russia invaded Ukraine, starting what would become the largest war in Europe since World War II. In Clinton, Johnson was distraught and constantly in tears worrying about her mother. She promised her mother that she’d find a way to get her to the U.S.
Johnson shared her story with the Clinton Rotary Club during its meeting Monday, telling members about the difficulties her mother faced and the distress she’d felt because of her own worries in the weeks prior to her mother’s arrival in the U.S.
“I couldn’t work. I couldn’t sleep,” Johnson said. After the fighting began, her mother spent the next few months in Ukraine living in a basement, without food or heat. Outside, everything was destroyed.
Meanwhile, Johnson worked to collect donations to pay for her mother’s airfare. Johnson needed enough for plane tickets from Ukraine to Poland and from Poland to Chicago. Her regular customers, knowing Johnson’s plight, would leave her $20 tips to help her make her dream come true.
Johnson’s mother arrived in Clinton on May 31. Once she did, Johnson’s mother looked up and, in her native Russian language said, “That’s a beautiful sky” and smiled.
Johnson responded, telling her mother this is her home now – an amazing country with beautiful people. Her mother doesn’t have to run through the destruction or hide in a basement. Now she’s safe. Now she has food and everything she needs.
Johnson added that she wasn’t the one who brought her mother to the United States, it was the people who’d given their own money who brought her here. Her mother was in disbelief over the display of kindness.
She’s one of about 15,000 people from Ukraine who’ve sought safety in the U.S. since late February. During the day, her mother is enjoying her new home. But her experience occurred recently enough that she feels deep distress during the night, thinking she’s still in a basement in Ukraine. Johnson does her best to help, one night at a time.
Galina can remain in the U.S. legally for six months. By the end of the six months she hopes to have her green card so she can stay indefinitely, since it’s unknown when the Russia-Ukraine war will end.
Johnson’s mother quietly wept while her daughter told her story to the Rotary Club. As she addressed the room in conclusion, Johnson said she’s been given a second life and hopes to spend the rest of it with her mother.
“I will never forget what you’ve done,” she said. Getting her mother here into the U.S. completely changed her life. Johnson can work normally again; she can breathe again.
“Thank you so much,” she said. “All my heart.”
4. ‘Love Like Libby’: Grandmother chronicles granddaughter’s cancer journey, Oct. 18
As Dee Tipton’s granddaughter, Libby Thulen, continued her battle with leukemia two years ago, she asked her grandmother a question during an over-night visit.
“Mema, do you think you could help me write a book about my journey with cancer,” the girl asked during that fall 2020 visit.
Tipton gave the girl a blank journal and helped her begin by writing down places, feelings, and the names of people in Libby’s life who would later be depicted in the book. Libby, who even included her favorite Beanie Baby squirrel named “Nuts”, decided she wanted the story to be about a caterpillar and how difficult it is to become a monarch butterfly.
Libby, then 12, died in June 2021. The book not yet finished, Tipton decided to carry out the work they started and completed what is now a children’s book titled “Love Like Libby: Libby’s Caterpillar Story of Cancer”.
“Our desire and our prayer is that this book reaches as many families as it can,” said Tipton, who recently donated a copy of the book to the Clinton Public Library.
Written to help people better understand what someone who’s fighting cancer is experiencing, the book quickly gained popularity on Amazon after it was independently published July 5.
So far, all customer reviews have rated the book at five stars and, in addition to the approximately 50 copies that have been sold in person, Amazon has sold about 550 copies of the 36-page book at $9.99 each.
Libby was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, B-Cell leukemia, in May 2018, when she was 9 years old. She received treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Hospital for Children in Iowa City. Her treatment ended in July 2020 and she entered remission.
But on Jan. 4, 2021, Libby’s family learned she’d relapsed and would be unable to receive a needed bone marrow transplant. That April, Libby shaved the long curly hair, which had grown in during her remission, to show support for another West Carroll School District student who’d been diagnosed with the same kind of cancer that Libby had.
The next month, she cut hair at MacLean-Fogg Co. north of Thomson, Illinois, to raise money for cancer research and before she would go to Minneapolis to receive CAR T-cell therapy.
But the therapy didn’t work. Libby was transported from Minneapolis back to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital, where she died June 26, 2021.
“After that,” Tipton says, “it was hard for me to be OK.”
In January, Tipton came across the journal and thought of a longtime friend, Dona Bark, who she thought might help her finish writing the story. Bark, who didn’t know Libby very well, felt compelled to ease Tipton’s pain and told her that she would help.
They met weekly and constantly spoke in between those meetings, with Tipton telling Bark what she wanted in the book and Bark writing it down.
Once finished, they sought feedback from professional authors, as well as Bark’s grandkids, and self-published the book in July.
Clinton Public Library’s Kendra Evers, who Tipton frequently visited at the library to ask questions while writing the book, says the library does have some material on the subject of death and how to approach it with children, but trying to find “good approachable books to put in our collection” has proven to be somewhat difficult, leaving a need for a book like Tipton and Bark’s.
“It has been healing,” Tipton says in regard to writing the book. “She was a kind of soul that just touched so many.”
Evers says once the book has been catalogued, it will be available to check out in about two weeks. It is otherwise only currently available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Love-Like-Libby-Libbys-Caterpillar/dp/B0B6XRZGT5.
Tipton also is working on trying to make it available through Barnes & Noble and Hobby Lobby.
All proceeds from book sales go to the LoveLikeLibby Foundation – created by Thulen’s mother, Nicole Thulen, in 2021- which has pledged $50,000 to cancer research in the next three years. The second annual Love Like Libby Golf Scramble fundraiser last month alone raised $20,000.
5. WWII veteran shares memories of the ‘wild blue yonder’, Nov. 9
As Vernon Truempr of Camanche heads toward his 100th birthday Dec. 6, he clearly recalls the time he spent as a World War II fighter pilot eight decades ago.
“I flew 35 missions and 36 missions was the average life of a fighter pilot,” Truempr says with his rough voice but with the smile he so often has.
Truempr was born in St. Louis, and grew up in a small town in Arkansas. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, just days after Truempr turned 19, he enlisted as an aviation cadet in the U.S. Air Force.
It was about a six-month wait before he was able to get into training. He began the first of three training sequences in Texas. The second took place in Garden City, Kansas, and advanced training took him to Panama. There, in a P-40 Warhawk aircraft, Truempr would intercept any incoming planes and clear them for landing.
After a few months, orders came in to return to the States to learn to fly a P-47 fighter plane with its 2,000-horsepower engine.
In 1943, Truempr got his wings and received orders to head overseas.
It took five days for the Queen Elizabeth to carry troops over to Scotland. Known to be fast enough to need not worry about submarine torpedos, the ship traveled without the protection of a convoy.
Truempr’s squadron joined the 367th Fighter Group in France, which would become known as the “Dynamite Gang.”
“We would receive calls from the front line to tell us they need help,” Truempr recalls. “We would be already loaded with bombs or whatever we needed.”
Flying P-47 aircrafts, they’d clear the ground below for the 4th Armoured Division of U.S. Army General George S. Patton’s Third Army to quickly advance.
Providing this kind of air support wasn’t without enemy retaliation.
Germany’s 88 mm cannon was the country’s main heavy anti-aircraft, or “flak,” weapon during the war. Its projectile would explode at a certain altitude, sending jagged metal and steel fragments tearing through any nearby aircraft but hidden from visibility by the black cloud of smoke known to accompany them.
During one mission, a piece of flak came through the canopy of Truempr’s plane and grazed the side of his head as it shot past him.
The next orders for the squadron sent it to Okinawa, Japan.
Carried again by ship, the men crossed the Mediterranean Sea, through the channel flanked by Europe and Africa, and traveled down Africa’s banks. They were only two or three days of travel away from their destination when the ship’s captain received word that the war in Japan had ended.
“In other words, while we were on that trip, that’s when the atomic bomb was dropped,” Truempr says. “I went there with feeling that I would never make it back.”
The ship turned around and returned to the States.
A buddy he’d talked to while they’d started for Okinawa was from Ames. Truempr had expressed to him a desire for a college education, to which his buddy responded by telling him that Iowa State University was a great school he should attend. President Franklin Roosevelt signed the G.I. Bill into law in June 1944, nearly a year prior, so soon as Truempr was back on American soil, he made his way to Iowa.
He wasn’t sure, however, what exactly he wanted to study. The decision was made when the man in front of Truempr at registration named chemical engineering as his focus. Truempr was next, and when asked what he wanted to register for, he thought he’d give chemical engineering a try, too.
Truempr married his wife, Deloris, a year before he graduated. A clipping out of the Des Moines Register that her father sent led to their decision to move to Camanche in the 1950s. The clipping was an employment ad for DuPont, a new plant in Camanche that was hiring.
Thirty years later, Truempr retired from DuPont at the age of 60.
Truempr’s wife of 57 years, with whom he’d raised three sons, Gerald, Steven, and Craig, died in 2005 at 81 years old.
During Truempr’s retirement, he devoted 19 years to Clinton’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP, through which he helped elderly or impoverished residents with their taxes free of charge. He also spent a significant number of years as president of the Camanche School Board.
For his 100th birthday, Truempr’s sons plan to take him out to dinner at Candlelight Inn. They often come to visit and take him out since he stopped driving three years ago.
His pilot’s license, however, is still valid.
