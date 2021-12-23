This hunting season will mark my third year as a hunter. I didn’t grow up in a hunting family, although my dad did “hunt” a few squirrels back in his day.
I don’t have memories of sitting in the blind with him or walking the timber in search of the “big one.” Our family never even owned a gun, not that I’m aware of anyway, and I was always the animal lover taking in stray cats and even a field mouse at one point.
I was first introduced to hunting in college. My boyfriend at the time was a lifetime hunter. He had many hunting stories to share with me and encouraged me to give it a try. Being young and in love, I thought this would give me one more thing to experience with him, so I decided to take the leap and become a hunter.
The first time I held a shotgun was during my hunter’s safety education course. I was very intimidated by the weapon, it was heavy and a little scary to be honest. I wasn’t really sure I’d be brave enough to pull the trigger if I had to, but I was eager to learn about it, and all of the other guns I was introduced to throughout the course. As the only adult in the class, as well as the only female, I quickly realized I was in the minority as a hunter and I had a lot to learn.
My first hunting experience was with duck hunting. My boyfriend loved it and I was ready to give it a try. I remember being nervous and feeling slightly like a child as he explained everything to me...I knew very little about this sport. What I did know were my ducks. I was in an ornithology course at the time and we were learning how to identify ducks both on the water and in flight. After my first trip was over this is what I came home with:
1.) You have to get up REALLY early to get into position to be ready for the ducks to come in.
2.) Moving targets is NOT my strong suit.
3.) I think ducks are pretty and I was sad when I shot my
first one.
4.) I have never been duck hunting since.
That sad feeling stuck with me for awhile. I felt cruel killing a blue-winged teal when it had spent its whole life just trying to survive. What gave me the right to just take it from the wild? I didn’t need it...I just wanted it. After that experience I decided to put hunting on the back burner. My boyfriend and I split up and it wasn’t something that stuck with me in my young adult life. What did stick with me was learning more about wildlife. I received my bachelor’s degree from Iowa State in Animal Ecology and my career path took me exactly where I wanted to go...I became a naturalist.
My career landed me here in 2013. Throughout the years I have become a hunter safety instructor in Wisconsin and in Iowa. I also have become involved in many outdoor recreation organizations such as Pheasants Forever and YHEC (Youth Hunter Education Challenge). I was surrounded by people who enjoyed hunting and once again I decided that as a teaching tool, I would like to gain more experiences hunting.
My first deer season was the winter of 2018. A fellow outdoor enthusiast and friend of mine agreed to be my mentor through my first season. I will never forget the first time I saw deer outside my blind. Just sitting and observing them, I found my heart beating so fast from the adrenaline racing through my body...it was at that moment I knew I was hooked. I never harvested a deer that first season but I learned so much and was ready to do it all over again.
Being much older this time around, I found myself just enjoying being outside in the timber. Still having to be ready way before the sunrise, I enjoy watching the earth wake up. First the birds, then the squirrels and eventually with a little luck the deer! I harvested my first deer near Bellevue in the winter of 2019. I was part of a hunting group that year and was introduced to the technique of deer driving, something that is still growing on me. Hiking around in mountain goat country I was lucky enough to pull the trigger and take down a nice doe (not to mention myself from the “kick” from my 12 gauge). I was given a lesson on gutting my own deer, taking the traditional bite from the heart of my first kill and processing the meat of the animal to put it in my freezer.
With another deer season upon us I am excited to do it all over again. The time in the blind, watching and observing the wild animals, learning their behaviors to better help me in my hunt. I have grown tremendously in the last few years. This year is my second year bow hunting, I have been successful at squirrel hunting, and this past fall I tried turkey hunting for the first time.
Every single time, a lesson is to be learned about the animal and the value of them on our planet. I do not hunt for the thrill of it, although there is definitely a thrill, but for the fact of harvesting my own food that comes not from humans, but from the earth. Most days I wish humans wouldn’t have the desire to control everything, but as we’ve evolved, our place in hunting is to help manage wildlife populations.
With rules set into place, we aid in the balance of our healthy environment and from a new hunter’s perspective, that is my goal for each of my future hunting stories.
