CLINTON — Saint Clare of Assisi has been overlooking the city of Clinton for decades.
Anyone driving across the U.S. 30 could see her standing atop the former Mount St. Clare College; later, the statue was placed outside The Canticle, the home of the Sisters of St. Francis, to greet people as they drove by.
Over time, the statue became weathered. Sister Jan Cebula, president of the Sisters of St. Francis, said that since 2016, they have been taking the statue inside to save it from enduring the harsh winters. But about six weeks ago, the Sisters of St. Francis decided they needed to do something to restore the statue and to ensure it could withstand the elements.
“We wanted to be able to keep it outside for longer periods of time,” Cebula said. “We wanted to protect it. We are very grateful to have it since it has been such a part of our history. It is very meaningful to us because it is the statue of Saint Clare.”
Once the decision was made to have the statue weatherized, the Sisters of St. Francis reached out to J.T. Cullen Co. in Fulton, Illinois. Paul Willging, a sales representative, said because the statue was made over 100 years ago, workers had to go back to the drawing board to learn how to bring Saint Clare of Assisi back to life.
He said despite the statue being made of metal, there was a lot of wear and tear on it. Willging said a handful of other companies throughout the Gateway area helped them restore the statue. Willging said they built a new aluminum base, a new frame to give her more stability.
He said the goal was not necessarily to make her look perfect.
“There were a lot of little defects. There have been some repairs done to her over the years, so we didn’t want to take her and make her look perfect because she was never meant to be perfect,” Willging said. “She was a handmade casting. So we just cleaned her up and put a really super finish on her. So they don’t have to repaint her all the time.”
Willging’s colleague, Roger Johnson, J.T. Cullen’s vice president of marketing, agreed and said they wanted to make sure the statue could survive the elements and people could enjoy her for a long time. Willging and Johnson said they were honored to help the Sisters of St. Francis because of all the work they do in the community, and caring for the statue took a lot of time and effort.
“Every step of the way, from handling, was our biggest worry, we were so nervous handling her,” Willging said. “Even though she’s metal, she’s so old and brittle. We used a lot of cushions and paddings. We will all breathe a big sigh of relief when she is back where she is going to stay.”
Willging and Johnson said they plan to have her completed by the end of this week.
Cebula said she has yet to see the restored statue but said she cannot wait until she is unveiled.
