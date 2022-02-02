CLINTON — For more than 50 years, the building that sits at Clinton’s South Second Street and Fourth Avenue South housed J&D Steakhouse.
Shortly after that restaurant closed in November, the new Ricky’s Place moved in and now occupies the well-known corner. Rosendo Cuatlacuatl, known as “Ricky,” is the new establishment’s owner. He honed his skills during the 14 years he spent cooking at Maude’s Eatery, along with his 22 years at the Clinton Country Club and 12 years at La Feria, and the other culinary experiences he’s juggled.
Cuatlacuatl says, though, he’s always wanted to open his own restaurant.
“I talked to the previous owner and I said, ‘Hey, you want to pass it off to me?’” he says in regard to the space that was then J&D Steakhouse. “He was thinking about it. He thought about it for a while.”
Ultimately, it was decided that Ricky’s offer would be accepted, and “Ricky’s Place” opened Dec. 4, just a couple weeks after the closing of J&D Steakhouse.
J&D Steakhouse’s legacy, however, is not lost. Hinted by the fact that the “Ricky’s Place” banner above the door hangs alongside that of J&D Steakhouse’s rather than covering it, Ricky’s Place offers a menu that’s of considerable size because J&D Steakhouse’s menu is included.
Altogether, Ricky’s “Mexican/American” menu totals 11 pages, and Cuatlacuatl enjoys making everything on it. Although he says, “Pretty much every menu is the same, you know? Mexican-wise,” he brings to the table pages of options from the previous establishment that can’t be found elsewhere.
Cuatlacuatl does have plans to make changes to the inside of the restaurant, though, including installing a new cooler and a bar where he can serve margaritas.
Business at Ricky’s Place has been steady. Monday through Thursday, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.