CLINTON — Clinton Municipal Airport’s new fixed-base operator gave residents a unique view of Christmas light displays this season. The first year of Christmas Light Air Tours was a resounding success, according to FBO Manager Tanner Rau.
“Currently we’ve done seven. That’s above average for what we usually get over in the Cedar Rapids area,” Rau said Monday, the last day of the flights. P&N Flight and Charter has been Clinton’s FBO for only six months, Rau pointed out, so seven flights is “pretty good starting out.”
For $149, up to three passengers boarded P&N’s 4-seat Cessna 172 — the most-produced aircraft in history, according to Rau — and flew over the Clinton or DeWitt areas with a cozy blanket, hot cocoa and a Christmas sweet.
“There’s quite a few light displays that people put up, so it’s interesting to see them from a different perspective,” Rau said.
The view is more 3-dimensional than from the ground. “It gives a bit of depth to the displays.”
Response from customers has been “overwhelmingly positive,” Rau said. “I haven’t had anyone complain about the ride. ... Quite a few have told us to expect them back.”
The Christmas light flights started at P&N’s Marion location. Now that P&N has expanded to Clinton, the company is bringing many of its activities here, said Rau last week.
An FBO primarily supports pilots and operations on the airfield, provides fuel service and maintenance services. “It’s a lot of customer service,” Rau said.
Doug Scoville of Monticello stopped at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Thursday while on pipeline patrol in his Cessna. He usually stops in Frankfort, Indiana, he said, but fog over Dixon forced him to layover in Clinton. “It’s a nice place to stop.”
But P&N also offers flight training. Events like the Christmas light flight are meant to interest people in flying, said Rau, a flight instructor for P&N.
“At the end of the day, what we want is to keep the younger generation involved,” Rau said.
Though the much-touted pilot shortage isn’t quite as dire as some sources say, the industry is seeing a shortage of commercial pilots and flight instructors, said Rau.
The website Simple Flying said in a 2018 article that smaller regional airlines lacked pilots because, as older pilots retire from major airlines, younger recruits move in to fill the gap, leaving fewer pilots to fly smaller routes.
The obvious solution is to recruit more pilots, Nicholas Cummins wrote, but becoming a pilot is difficult and expensive. Pilots need a certain number of flight hours, and that is not cheap.
“We basically do all of the ratings,” Rau said, but they all start with a private pilot license. Instruction from P&N costs $50 an hour, and use of P&N’s Cessna is $119-$126 per hour.
Earning a private pilot license requires a minimum of 40 hours of flight time.
Additional expenses, including ground school, written exam and check ride, total more than $800.
“It’s expensive,” admitted Rau, but scholarships are available, not only for flight training at colleges but for flight schools provided by airports.
Air travel slowed after 9/11 and during the recession of 2008, said Rau, and airlines didn’t need as many pilots. The last big hiring boom was in the 1980s after airlines were deregulated.
But now the mandatory retirement age is forcing older pilots out of their jobs, said Rau and there’s “no one at the low end to replace them.”
“Airlines need to hire hundreds of pilots each year,” Rau said. That’s a big opportunity for young people, and P&N hopes to increase interest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.