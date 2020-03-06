CLINTON — Birthdays, graduations, weddings.
Over the years, Gateway-area residents celebrating these major milestones no doubt have done it over a Sweetheart Bakery cake. The bakery dates to March 27, 1950, when Charles H. and Florence Thornton started the business.
Back then, Charles H. Thornton worked for another bakery that eventually went out of business. In Clinton, he was known as “Mr. Sweetheart” for his kind nature. That also happened to be the name of the bakery that went out of business.
Thornton was able to keep that name for his bakery when he started his own. He and his wife brought their children up in the bakery, and Sweetheart Bakery’s legacy began.
Thornton’s son, Charles J. Thornton, was one of the children who grew up in the business and remembers how it all started.
“He bought the bakery when it became available in Lyons on Main Avenue,” Charles J. Thornton said during an interview Friday. “They had it, and I worked for them there. Then my dad passed away, and my wife and I bought the place and kept it going.”
Charles J. Thornton and his wife, Joanne, were not strangers to the bakery business. They, too, owned a bakery named Sweetheart Bakery in Fairfield in the 1960s, before moving back to Clinton and becoming the owners of the bakery Charles’ parents owned. At that time, the original shop was too small, so they decided to move it to its current location in 1978.
The two would continue running the business for several decades before selling it to their son and his wife, Chuck and Brenda Thornton, in 1998. For Chuck Thornton, this was a dream come true to own a bakery because he says that because he was brought up in this business he had known exactly what he wanted to do since he was a little boy.
“The whole time when I was growing up, I always wanted to be a baker,” Chuck said. “So, I wanted to continue on doing what grandpa did and my dad did. So it was automatic that I knew that’s what I was going to do. Baking is what I wanted to do.”
Just like his parents, Chuck was no stranger to being a business owner. He and his wife, Brenda, owned Homer’s Deli at the time. They decided to join the two businesses together after they purchased Sweetheart Bakery. Now the deli and bakery operate side by side.
Over the last seven decades, the Thorntons have watched the family business flourish. Chuck says the business is successful because of its employees.
“(Sweetheart Bakery) supported a lot of families through the years,” Chuck said. “We have a lot of people that’s been working. We’ve got 33 employees, and how many of them are full timers? I got a baker who’s been working for us in the back, and he’s been here since 1975. We’ve got another one, who’s been here since 1982.”
Now the Thorntons want to give back to the community that has given them so much. Starting March 10, they are having anniversary sales and a customer appreciation open house on March 14. Some of the favorites many people enjoy, such as the blarneys, cake donuts, and cupcakes, are going on sale for 70 cents on select days. Brenda Thornton says Clinton has always supported their business, and this is their way of saying thank you.
“This community has been so good to us,” Brenda said. “This community supports us 100 percent. I think that’s why our small family business is successful.”
