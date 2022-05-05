DEWITT – Over the years, Janis Harbison and her husband, Wayne, have spent a lot of time working on the landscaping outside of the Central Community Historical Society and Museum.
Yet, it occurred to Janis, she didn’t know much about the place or how it came to be.
“I wanted to go in there,” Janis related. “I didn’t know how it originated or how all those buildings got pieced together.”
So, she decided to plan a trip with The DeWitt Town & Country Garden Club — of which she is president — to explore what the museum has to offer, including information about its history from its longtime director, Ann Soenksen.
Soenksen was more than happy to oblige.
In fact, while museum hours are Mondays and Thursdays, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, Soenksen said she is willing to conduct tours at any time.
“Ann said, ‘All you’ve got to do is call me,’” Janis noted. “This is her life; looking after and taking care of this museum is her life’s work.”
The museum has been a passion of Soenksen’s since it was founded by Marvin Doescher almost 45 years ago, in 1977.
Doescher appointed Soenksen president of the historical society, an organization which essentially would act as the keeper of the county’s history.
The original building, which had been home to a lawn mower repair business, was purchased in 1987. One of the outside buildings, known as building No. 3, was built in 1994. In 2002, the building that once belonged to Oldsen Repair Shop also was purchased and in 2006, yet another building was constructed.
To see just what was inside those buildings was a wonderful surprise to Janis and her fellow club members.
“It’s unbelievable what was in there,” she shared. “We’re so fortunate to have it.”
All donated items are catalogued on computer software and in notebooks and filed alphabetically by the donors’ names.
Janis said it was amazing to how much genealogical information is gathered and catalogued by a group of dedicated — albeit, small — volunteers.
She also was interested to learn, in addition to the 15 volunteers who currently lend a hand, Soenksen always is looking for more people to donate their time to helping at the museum.
“People with all kinds of skills are needed,” Janis said. “Both men and women are needed. Whatever your interest is, or what you can contribute would be appreciated.”
How the volunteers handle such a large inventory is a wonder, Janis added. The myriad displays — both in the windows of and the museum itself — of clothing, furniture, dishes and more are rotated so visitors can see different items at different times.
They also are updated according to what holiday is coming up.
With the official 45th anniversary of the museum coming up this summer, Janis is hopeful more people will take notice of the museum and appreciate its significance.
As the president of an organization which also would welcome any new people to come and participate, Janis said she knows how it feels to want to continue a valuable community tradition.
“It’s just amazing to me, the work they do (at the museum) and the things they have there,” Janis related. “We are so, so lucky to have a place like that in our community.”
The DeWitt Town & Country Garden Club celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2021. The club was organized in 1961, with meetings set for the third Monday April-November. Membership is not limited to DeWitt residents. Anyone from the surrounding area is invited to join. Interested persons may contact Janis at (563) 210-2085 for more information.
