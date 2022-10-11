CLINTON – Maybe it was because of the nice weather that day, but Pastor Ray Gimenez of Victory Center Rescue Ministries said that in the many years the Victory Center has been the chosen drop-off destination for this event, he’d never seen as good of a turnout and an offering as large as that of ABATE District 21’s 32nd annual toy run on Sunday.
The ride proceeded without a police escort this year. All officers of the Clinton Police Department had instead been obligated to respond to a number of 911 calls that had come in at the time.
“Everybody stay tight,” District coordinator Rich Petersen advised. “Be careful. Stay upright. Watch out for the idiots… Mount up.”
Larry Leonard, dressed as Santa Claus, led the ride south from Eagle Point Park down North Third Street to Main Avenue. With toys tied to the backs of all of their bikes, they rode down Second Street, then took Camanche Avenue all the way to Manufacturing Drive before returning to southeast Clinton and the Victory Center at 505 Ninth Ave. South, where they pulled into the elevated lot across the street.
The Center’s yard was quickly filled with toy guitars, basketball hoops, and all other kinds of children’s toys, most of which will be given away to those in need. Gimenez expressed his gratitude before leading everyone in singing a couple choruses of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic”.
District Treasurer Pam Frost then presented Gimenez with an additional check for $500 to add to the donation. Gimenez responded by emotionally giving her a hug. The riders concluded the event at Legends Sports Bar.
ABATE of Iowa is A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, a non-profit organization that allows all riders to unite to safeguard the rights of motorcyclists.
District 21 is representative of Clinton and Jackson counties. In the last couple years, this District has donated over $10,000 to area food pantries and $5,000 toward local toy distribution programs/angel trees at Christmastime.
New members are welcome and encouraged to join if they’d like to assist in events like the toy run, regardless of whether they own or ride a motorcycle. To do so, or for more information, visit www.abateiowa.org.
