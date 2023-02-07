CLINTON — Ohnward Bank & Trust CEO and Chairman of the Board Abram Tubbs is celebrating 25 years serving communities and businesses in Eastern Iowa through his work at Ohnward.
As CEO and chairman, Tubbs is responsible for the overall operations and policy of the bank, ensuring accuracy of financial reporting, and navigating the changes in regulations or economic conditions.
Along with his role at Ohnward Bank & Trust, Tubbs also serves as director, president and CFO of First Central State Bank, director at Maquoketa State Bank, and president and CFO of holding company Ohnward Bancshares, Inc.
“For 25 years, Abe has shown his dedication to Ohnward’s mission of making a positive difference in the lives of everyone we touch,” stated Tim Kintner, Ohnward Bank president. “Not only is he extremely knowledgeable about financials and operations, but he truly cares about our customers, employees, and the communities we serve.”
Tubbs continues a family banking tradition that began with his grandfather, Edward, and father Al, and continues on with him and his brother, Brig. He earned his Bachelors of Specialized Studies in Business and Economics from Cornell College and Master of Business Administration from the University of Iowa. Tubbs is also a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
From 2014 to 2019, Tubbs served as a director on the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. He has been an active member of the Iowa Bankers Association throughout his career, most recently serving on the IBA Board of Directors from 2019 to 2022. He is currently a member of the Community Bankers Advisory Council for the American Bankers Association in Washington D.C.
“I am proud to be part of an organization that has a long history of service, and a team that is dedicated to the success of our customers and community,” said Tubbs. “Ohnward’s employees are the best of the best, which makes what I do easy. They care about our customers and are always looking for innovative ways to improve our operations to benefit the people and communities we serve.”
Tubbs lives in Anamosa with his wife Nicole and children Ava, Ike and Zeke.
Ohnward Bank & Trust is a full-service financial institution with offices in Cedar Rapids, Marion, Monticello, Cascade, Central City, and Baldwin. Ohnward Bank & Trust is a subsidiary bank of Ohnward Bancshares, Inc., a billion-dollar plus holding company with 18 financial offices in Eastern Iowa, also including Maquoketa State Bank with offices in Maquoketa, Andrew, and Preston; and First Central State Bank with offices in DeWitt, LeClaire, Clinton, Goose Lake and Eldridge.
Trust services are offered through all banking offices under the Ohnward banner, which includes Ohnward Insurance Group, Central Realty, Ohnward Financial Advisor Services, Ohnward Farm Management, Ohnward Tax, Accounting and Business Services, Vosler Investment Group and Ohnward Wealth & Retirement.
