CLINTON — Clinton County voters interested in voting absentee for the Nov. 2 city/school election can file requests for absentee ballots with the Clinton County Auditor’s Office.
Due to recent legislation, the time period to request absentee ballots has gone from 120 days to 70 days. The new legislation also has shortened the number of days that the Auditor’s Office can have ballots available for absentee voting. Voters now have 20 days to vote absentee, either by mail or in-person, rather than 29 days.
Voters wishing to receive a ballot by mail for the city/school election will need to complete an absentee ballot request form and return it to the Clinton County Auditor’s Office, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, IA, before 5 p.m. Oct. 18. In-person early voting in the Auditor’s Office is anticipated to start Oct. 13.
Absentee ballot request forms can be found on the Clinton County Elections website at www.elections.clintoncounty-ia.gov. They may also be requested by calling the Clinton County Auditor’s Office at 563-244-0568.
For more information about the 2021 city/school election contact the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 563-244-0568 or visit www.elections.clintoncounty- ia.gov. Voters can also follow Clinton County Elections on Facebook and Twitter.
