Oct. 26
• A 16-year-old was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance. Tia L. Green, of DeWitt, slowed for construction vehicles that were paving a private driveway in the 2100 block of 190th Street. As she was coming to a stop, the rear of her vehicle was struck by the vehicle driven by the juvenile. Green came to rest in the roadway. The juvenile came to rest in the south ditch. The crew working had a men working sign and cones placed on the roadway to warn drivers. A worker who witnessed the accident said it appeared the juvenile was looking down but was unable to see what he was doing. The worker confirmed the juvenile did not hit the brakes until he was about 10 yards from the back of Green’s vehicle, according to an accident report. The passenger in the juvenile’s vehicle was cited for failure to use a seat belt.
Oct. 28
• Maria I. McDonnell, of Clinton, was traveling northin the 2200 block of U.S. 61. The vehicle struck a deer that entered the roadway from the east ditch. The vehicle was disabled. McDonnell was not injured.
Oct. 29
• Joseph R. Pagura, of Davenport, was involved in a car vs. deer accident on U.S. 61.
Oct. 30
• Nicole A. Dehoet, of Calamus, was traveling east on Highway 30 and struck a deer. One individual with a suspected injury was checked by EMS and refused EMS transport. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Oct. 31
• A 16-year-old was eastbound on 215th Street approaching the curve at 308th Avenue. The juvenile appeared to lose control going into the curve and went into the south ditch, according to the accident report. The juvenile returned to the scene and said he swerved to avoid deer that were in the roadway.
Nov. 2
• Sherry L. Koerperich, of Davenport, was involved in a car vs. deer accident.
Nov. 3
• Heather L. Harding, of Sabula, was involved in a car vs. deer accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.