Compiled from Clinton County Sheriff's Office reports.
JAN. 5
• David W. Rosales, 30, of Bettendorf, was involved in a two-vehicle accident at 7:56 a.m. at U.S. 30 west of 330th Avenue. According to an accident report, Rosales was driving a passenger car east in the 3200 block of U.S. 30 when he returned to the outside lane and hit a slick spot on the road. He lost control and the vehicle struck a guard rail. His car was soon after struck in the rear by a van driven by Bailey J. Appleby, 26, of Davenport, which also was traveling east on U.S. 30. Neither driver sustained injuries and no citations were issued.
JAN. 6
• Susan E. Drury, 80, Lost Nation, was cited for failure to maintain control after a one-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. on Main Street, south of Long Avenue, in Lost Nation. According to an accident report, Drury was driving a Ford Taurus and pulled into a parking spot. The report stated she was confused when using the gas and brake pedals, accidentally hit the gas pedal and struck the building. The building sustained $3,000 in damages. Drury was transported by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center for treatment of possible injuries.
JAN. 8
• Judith M. Buntemeyer, 64, of Goose Lake, was involved in a one-vehicle crash shortly after 8 a.m. at 120th Street and 345th Avenue. According to an accident report, Buntemeyer was driving a sport utility vehicle west on 120th Street when the vehicle lost traction while attempting to navigate the turn at 120th Street and 345th Avenue. The vehicle skidded and went through the curve and into a road sign before entering the west ditch. The vehicle rolled onto its driver's side due to the terrain of the ditch. Icy roads were a factor in the accident, according to the report.
• Jerimy L. Henson, 41, of Maquoketa, was cited for failure to maintain control and striking fixtures on a roadway after a collision at 10:35 a.m. at Richland Street and Iowa 136 in Delmar. According to an accident report, Henson was driving a passenger car south on 252nd Avenue and attempted to turn west onto Iowa 136. The report states that Henson was driving too fast for the icy road conditions, lost traction and skidded through the intersection of Iowa 136 and 252nd Avenue, The car skidded into the grass on the south side of the highway, sideswiped a fire hydrant, and drove through a chain link fence. Henson was uninjured.
