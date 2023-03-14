FEB. 10
• Zachary M. Daehler, 24, of Maquoketa, was traveling north on U.S. 61, south of 212th Street, shortly after 2:30 a.m. when his vehicle hit a deer. Daehler was uninjured. No citations were issued.
• Tabitha N. Widener, 31, of Sabula, sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 4:47 a.m. on U.S. 67. According to an accident report, Widener was traveling south in the 1000 block of U.S. 67, lost control on the ice-covered road and slid into the west ditch. The vehicle overturned and came to rest facing north. No citations were issued.
• Joyce E. Pennock, 77, of DeWitt, was uninjured when her vehicle struck a deer at 270th Street and 285th Avenue near DeWitt shortly before 7:30 p.m. No citations were issued.
FEB. 13
• Steven J. Burnett, 58, of Clinton, was driving north on U.S. 67 at 8:20 p.m. when he missed his turn, attempted to make it and drove into a ditch near 142nd Street, according to an accident report. The vehicle struck a culvert. He was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability. Burnett was uninjured.
FEB. 15
• Lila M. Cook, 83, of Goose Lake, was cited for failure to maintain control after a crash at 11:20 a.m. on Iowa 136 west of Richland Street in Delmar. According to an accident report, Cook said she was westbound on Iowa 136 when a vehicle pulled out in front of her from 252nd Avenue and she took evasive action to avoid a collision. Cook's vehicle ran off the road and struck a power pole. The other vehicle left the scene and headed west on Iowa 136. Cook sustained minor injuries.
