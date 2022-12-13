Compiled from Clinton County Sheriff's Office reports.
NOV. 26
• Christopher A. Pool, 52, of DeWitt, was cited for driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway after a collision around noon on 312th Avenue near 262nd Street. According to an accident report, Pool was driving a Ford Explorer east on 262nd Street, delivering mail, when he pulled up to the mail box at 3083 262nd Street, located on the side of the west lane of travel. A car driven by Morgan A. Evans, 24, of DeWitt, was traveling west approaching 3083 262nd Street. The report indicates Pool pulled out in front of Evans' car and that Evans' car broadsided Pool's Explorer. Evans was cited for operating a non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. No injuries were reported.
• No citations were issued after a car collided with a deer around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 61 South. According to an accident report, Dorothy M. Heiderscheit, 77, of Dubuque, was southbound in the 2200 block of U.S. 61 near DeWitt when she hit the deer.
NOV. 28
• No citations were issued after a two-vehicle accident around 2:45 p.m. on U.S. 30 near 335th Avenue, near DeWitt. According to a Clinton County Sheriff's Office accident report, Charles E. Sampson-Snyder, 69, of Davenport, was traveling in the passing lane of U.S. 30 while an SUV driven by Gregory E. Zirbes, 65, of Davenport, was in the outside lane. Sampson-Snyder's vehicle went into the outside lane, striking Zirbes' vehicle, then spun out and ended up in the south ditch near U.S. 30. Zirbes' vehicle entered the south ditch and came to a stop in the field. No injuries were reported.
DEC. 1
• A 15-year-old from Clinton was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway after a two-vehicle collision around 3:45 p.m. at Iowa 136 and Emma Court in Goose Lake. According to an accident report, the teenager was exiting the C-Store parking lot's east exit, heading east. A vehicle driven by Anslem W. Boehmer, 26 of Goose Lake, was leaving the far west parking lot of the C-Store and entered onto the 100 block of Iowa 136, heading east. The report states Boehmer was just about to pass the east exit when the teenager pulled out in front of him and struck Boehmer's front passenger corner. No injuries were reported.
DEC. 5
• No one was injured in a two-vehicle collision caused by chickens on the road in Wheatland. Alta M. Dosland, 84, of Grand Mound was traveling east in the 300 block of East Jefferson Street around 5 p.m. when she swerved to avoid chickens in the road. Her vehicle collided with a legally parked truck that was parked in the right-away. No citations were issued.
DEC. 8
• No citations were issued after a car collided with a deer shortly before 6 p.m. on U.S. 67 south of 110th Street. According to an accident report, Dane D. Johnson, 18, of Sabula, was traveling north on U.S. 67 wen he hit a deer. No injuries were reported.
