MAY 19
• No one was injured in a car vs. deer accident at 3:35 p.m. at Iowa 136 and Mill Creek Parkway, near Clinton. According to an accident report, Brandon M. Knott, 27, of Fulton, Illinois, hit a deer that was in his path. No citations were issued.
• No citations were issued in a car vs. deer accident shortly before 1 a.m. on U.S. 61 south of 270th Street. According to an accident report, Joseph R. Noblin, 40, of Lancaster, Wisconsin, hit a a deer. No injuries were reported.
• Arthur E. Derhsam III, 19, of Prophetstown, Illinois, was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to stop in assured clear distance after a crash shortly after 6 a.m. on U.S. 30 west of 350th Avenue. According to an accident report, Dersham was eastbound on U.S. 30 at 350th Avenue when he hit ran into the back of an eastbound vehicle driven by Dylan B. Zaehringer, 22, Muscatine, who was slowing down behind a truck pulling a trailer. No injuries were reported.
MAY 21
•.No one was injured in a car vs. deer accident shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Iowa 136 west of 130th Street. Darean K. Witt, 27, was traveling in the 1800 block of Iowa 136 when he hit the deer, according to an accident report. No citations were issued.
