Nov. 11
• Bruce S. Kamer, of Clinton, was traveling west in the 3700 block of U.S. 30 when a vehicle pulled alongside Kamer. The vehicle crossed the line, entered the lane occupied by Kamer and struck the side of the vehicle. Kamer called 911 and reported he felt the semi was trying to run him off the road, according to an accident report. Law enforcement did not locate the semi tractor-trailer.
Nov. 16
• A 16-year-old female was traveling west in the 4100 block of 180th Street. She lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road, overcorrected, entered the north ditch and went through a fence, according to an accident report.
Nov. 18
• Jennifer L. Rubley, of Hillsboro, Kentucky, was involved in a deer vs.vehicle accident.
Nov. 20
• A 16-year-old male was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way. He was southbound on Davenport Street in Calamus approaching Clinton Street and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Clinton Street and Davenport Street. He entered the intersection and was struck by a vehicle driven by Sandy A. Van Drongelen, of Corsica, South Dakota. The 16-year-old said he did not see the vehicle driven by Van Drongelen, according to the accident report.
Nov. 22
• Elizabeth A. DeGraw, of Maquoketa, was involved in a vehicle vs. deer accident.
Nov. 24
• Clint C. Denney, of Port Byron, Illinois, was involved in a vehicle vs. deer accident in the 3000 block of U.S. 67. Minor damage occurred and no injuries resulted from the collision.
Nov. 27
• Deputies were dispatched at 8:10 a.m. to U.S. 61, mile marker 146, regarding a single-vehicle rollover accident. Kristi L. Rossiter, of Crawfordsville, was traveling north on U.S. 61. When crossing over an ice-covered bridge, Rossiter lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report. The vehicle crossed the center median, rolled at least two times and stopped in the west ditch. Both occupants were checked by Genesis EMS and refused medical attention.
• Brandon M. Hager, of Fulton, Illinois, was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to wear a seat belt. Hager was traveling west in the 3700 block of Iowa 136. Hager failed to negotiate a curve and drove about 300 feet in the ditch before striking a power pole guy wire and a road sign, according to an accident report. The vehicle continued west and struck the embankment on the east side of 370th Avenue. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the north ditch in the 3600 block of Iowa 136.
Dec. 4
• Anna E. Turner, of Calamus, swerved to miss a deer in the 1800 block of 245th Street and went off the road into the ditch, according to an accident report. Turner drove through the ditch. The vehicle became stuck and was damaged.
