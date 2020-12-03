Nov. 19
• Gary McElhiney Jr., of Tampico, Illinois, was eastbound on 245th Street. He left the roadway, overcorrected and drove sideways into the north ditch, according to an accident report. The front of the vehicle struck the ditch. The vehicle briefly caught fire and was extinguished by the DeWitt Police Department.
Nov. 24
• Charlotte D. Byrum, of LeClaire, was traveling south in the 2900 block of U.S. 67 when a vehicle tried to pass her. The vehicle was pulling a trailer at the time of the incident. The trailer struck the right front shell of Byrum’s vehicle, according to an accident report. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued to drive south on U.S. 67. Byrum went into the west side ditch. No information could be provided on the vehicle or trailer.
Nov. 27
• A vehicle driven by Ryan J. Veenstra, of Clinton, struck a cow in the roadway on 362nd Avenue, according to an accident report.
