Dec. 16
• James L. Earp Jr., of Davenport, was driving a semi east on U.S. 30. He slowed to turn into a drive. A vehicle driven by Skye L. Burnell, of Clinton, rear ended Earp’s semi and went under the back of his semi, pushing the semi 53 feet, according to an accident report. Burrell was extricated by the Low Moor and DeWitt fire departments. She was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of her injuries.
Dec. 17
• Emma M. Milder, of Clinton, was the driver of a vehicle in an accident with a deer on Iowa 136, according to an accident report.
Dec. 19
• William Dunlap Jr., of Clinton, was traveling east in the 1100 block of U.S. 30 when his vehicle collided with a deer, according to an accident report. There were no injuries.
• David J. Randall, of Miles, was the driver of a vehicle in an accident with a deer at U.S. 67 and 170th Street, according to an accident report.
