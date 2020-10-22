Oct. 9
• A 16-year-old was cited for failure to yield half of roadway. According to an accident report, Bryan M. Langfeldt, of Goose Lake, was traveling north on 335th Avenue approaching the T intersection at 163rd Street. Langfeldt reported the 16-year-old came from 163rd Street and was negotiating a sweeping right hand curve to continue south on 335th Avenue when the vehicles collided. The 16-year-old reportedly briefly exited the vehicle and then drove away without providing further information or reporting the accident. Damage to Langfeldt’s vehicle included a scratch along the entire driver side and damage to the rear wheel. Investigation of the accident identified the driver of the other vehicle. An interview was conducted with the 16-year-old. He said he believed Langfeldt was turning left to proceed west on 163rd Street. He indicated there was some confusion and miscommunication after both drivers exited their vehicles. He said there did not appear to be damage to Langfeldt’s vehicle. He indicated he believed nothing further needed to be done.
• A deputy responded to a farm tractor rollover at the intersection of 210th Avenue and Iowa 136. The tractor and loaded gravity grain wagon were traveling north on 210th Avenue, which is a gravel road. The report says it appeared the tractor was attempting to slow down and stop for the stop sign. The deputy saw black marks on the gravel roadway and loose gravel scraped away, indicating the tractor’s tires had locked and the grain trailer was pushing the tractor into the intersection. The deputy also saw black skid marks at the edge of the gravel out into the pavement. The tractor then jack knifed in the intersection and tipped over on its side. David N. Luett, of Maquoketa, was identified as the driver. He was transported to the emergency room by ambulance.
• Carlee M. Watts, of Grand Mound, was traveling east in the 2300 block of 190th Street in rural Clinton County when an oncoming vehicle entered her lane and she swerved to avoid it, Watts stated. The vehicle then left the roadway, slid across 240th Avenue and continued into the southeast ditch. The vehicle continued down the steep ditch, struck a stop sign, rolled at least once and came to rest on its wheels. Watts was uninjured. The other reported vehicle was not located.
Oct. 11
• A 17-year-old was cited for failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no driver’s license, reckless driving and failure to maintain control. The vehicle the 17-year-old was driving was reported as stolen. A deputy saw the vehicle traveling east on Third Street in Camanche. The deputy followed the vehicle. The 17-year-old made a right turn onto U.S. 67, heading south. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the 17-year-old refused. The 17-year-old lost control of the vehicle and entered the east ditch, according to the accident report. The 17-year-old was taken into custody.
• A car versus deer accident was reported.
Oct. 16
• A 16-year-old was traveling north in the 1900 block of 380th Avenue. He began to hydroplane and the truck lost traction on the roadway. He lost control and entered the east ditch sideways, with the front of the truck facing south. When the vehicle hit the gravel on the shoulder, the vehicle rolled four times, the report says.
Oct. 17
• Haley R. Tracy, of Maquoketa, was cited for failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way. Tracy was traveling south on Main Street in Goose Lake. She ran the stop sign at Main Street and Obrian Street, according to an accident report. She entered the residential property on the south side of Obrian Street, striking a wire to a telephone pole. The vehicle struck a 2017 GMC in the front driver bumper. Tracy left the scene and was located about one-fourth of a mile away at Emma Court and Obrian Street in Goose Lake.
