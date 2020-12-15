Dec. 12
• Bruce A. Henthorn, of Urbana, was westbound in the 3400 block of U.S. 30. Due to snow, slush, ice and blowing winds, Henthorn lost control of the semi he was driving. The vehicle swerved and went into the north ditch and overturned on its side, according to an accident report. The back trailer came loose and was laying on its side, losing part of its cargo. Henthorn was trapped briefly but managed to extricate himself from the semi.
• Joshua L. Stearns, of Wheatland, was traveling east on U.S. 30, just east of 130th Avenue. Stearns attempted a slight left turn and was traveling too fast for road conditions, according to an accident report. He lost control and drove through a cable barrier on the south side of the highway. The cable barrier was damaged and lost all tension throughout. The Iowa Department of Transportation was notified of the incident.
Dec. 13
• Mercedes McKenzie, of Clinton, was traveling east on 115th Street into Teeds Grove. McKenzie slid on the ice-covered roadway and entered the south ditch while traveling a corner from 115th Street onto 432nd Avenue, according to an accident report. The vehicle stopped in the ditch on its top. No injuries were reported.
• Nathan A. Moore, of Clinton, was traveling east on 170th Street toward the river area. Moore was unable to negotiate a corner at the bottom of the hill that was covered with ice, according to an accident report. Moore slid on the ice into the south ditch. No injuries were reported.
